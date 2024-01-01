Most of us have a current account to manage our money. It's the account we pay income into and manage payments such as bills, direct debits and standing orders.

Compare current accounts from different providers and find a bank that works for you.

Different types of current account

To find the right current account for your needs you first need to know what types of account are on offer:

Standard current accounts

Standard current accounts generally have no fees and come with a cheque book and/or a debit card. A standard current account may also offer an overdraft facility, which you will generally have to pay interest on.

Some current accounts charge a monthly fee and in return may offer a better interest rate on credit balances and a preferential overdraft rate.

Premium current accounts

Many banks also offer premium current accounts, which charge a monthly fee and in return may offer a package of inclusive additional services such as travel insurance, breakdown cover or a discount on loans.

Student/graduate bank accounts

Student bank accounts are designed for people who are in, or who have completed, higher education. They generally come with an interest-free overdraft although the amount and the period of the overdraft will vary between providers.

Youth bank accounts

Youth bank accounts are specifically aimed at young people and are fairly basic in terms of what they offer.

Basic bank accounts

Basic bank accounts are similar to standard current accounts: customers can pay their wages or benefits into the bank account and access their money using a cashcard.

However, they do not offer customers a cheque book or overdraft facility and are generally aimed at those with a poor credit history.

What do I need to think about when choosing a current account?

Think about how you manage your money and what you want to be able to do with your current account:

Are you usually in credit? Look for a bank account that pays the most interest on a positive bank balance.

Are you often overdrawn? Find a current account that charges as little as possible on its overdrafts.

Do you need 24/7 banking? Consider a current account that you can access over the internet or via telephone banking, depending on your preferences.

Do you like face-to-face banking? Look for a current account offering a more traditional banking experience and one that has a branch close to you.

Interested in extras? Be prepared to pay a fee if you want free travel insurance, breakdown cover or other services included in the deal.

Do you travel frequently? Opt for a current account that offers free travel insurance, commission-free currency and so on. You might have to pay a monthly fee, but it could be worth it.

What do premium current accounts have to offer?

Some current account providers offer premium accounts. These are a type of current account that offer services such as free travel insurance, breakdown cover and discounts on loans.

But you have to pay a monthly fee for these extra benefits. So work out first whether you will actually use these benefits. If you don't, you'll be paying out money for a current account for no reason, when you could be banking for free.

Will I have to pay charges for using my current account?

The most common charge you may have to pay is for going overdrawn beyond any agreed limit (or facility). Your current account can charge you a penalty fee for this along with a higher rate of interest on the excess borrowing, plus a fee for any cheques, standing orders or Direct Debits that have bounced.

Other things your current account provider can charge you for include: