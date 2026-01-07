NOW Broadband increased its prices for all customers by £3 a month in July 2025, even for those who were mid-contract. And like most UK providers, including BT, Virgin Media, TalkTalk and more, NOW Broadband is highly likely to increase its prices in 2026 as well.

However, unlike most other providers, NOW doesn’t have a fixed annual price increase clause in its contract terms. This means that if it announces a price increase, customers have a 30-day window to leave their contract early.

Sky, NOW’s parent company, is the only other broadband provider that allows this.

This guide will walk you through what to expect from the price hike and the steps you need to take within your 30-day cancellation window to switch to a cheaper deal without incurring a penalty fee.