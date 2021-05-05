Sky price increase: What consumers can do

Most customers will see a Sky price increase once a year, usually coming into effect on 1 April. Sky is one of the few broadband providers that doesn't include significant annual price increases in its contract T&Cs. So it's likely that if Sky is increasing your monthly rate, you could be within your rights to break your contract and switch to a new broadband deal.

The start of the new financial year is typically when broadband providers across the UK announce price hikes, but if you are going to see a Sky price increase, the provider needs to tell you at least 30 days in advance.

Notification of Sky price increase

There are two reasons why you might see a Sky price increase:

Sky is increasing the price of certain products for new or existing customers. Your initial contract has come to an end and your new monthly price will increase from now on.

In both cases, you will receive a notification from Sky 30 days before the price increase comes into effect.

Sky price increase notifications

If Sky is planning to increase the price of some of its products, it will communicate this increase to you via email or by post. Since Sky offers a number of different services from TV packages and call packages, to broadband deals and mobile plans, you may or may not be affected by the latest round of price hikes. It all depends on which services you subscribe to.

End of contract notifications

Broadband providers are now required to inform their customers when their initial contracts are coming to end. After the initial 12-, 18-, or 24-month contract, broadband prices often jump dramatically. Providers used to rely on customers continuing to pay the higher price because they hadn't noticed the increase.

You will now receive a communication from your provider detailing when your contract comes to an end and what your new monthly fees are, as well as other options that might suit you better.

April 2021 Sky price increase

Millions of Sky customers will see their bills increase as the broadband and TV provider announces its latest series of price hikes. This round of Sky price rises will come into effect from 1 April 2021 for broadband and TV customers, and from 1 May for home phone customers.

The amount your Sky bill is set to increase by will depend on how many Sky services you subscribe to and which package you have. Also, as the price increase is over and above annual inflation, you could cancel your contract penalty free and switch to a new provider.

Sky price increases will affect new and existing customers

If you're an existing customer, you should be receiving a notification of the upcoming Sky price rises in the next few weeks - between 17 February and 27 March - depending on when you initially signed up to Sky.

New customers who sign up to Sky as of 17 February will be made aware of the new prices that come are coming into place in April. Therefore, they will see these new charges from their April billing date (whichever day of the month they have it set up for).

Almost one million Sky subscribers could see their annual bill go up by as much as £72 at a time when many household budgets are already stretched to the limit.

Sky Broadband Essential customers will see the biggest hike, with prices going up more than 13% from £22 a month to £25 a month.

Price rises have become an unwelcome spring tradition, and this hike lands before the ink is barely dry on both Virgin Media and BT’s recent increases.

Sky’s broadband and TV price rise doesn’t kick in until 1 April, so there’s plenty of time to avoid these changes if you’re not happy.

Broadband customers who are still in the minimum term of their contract can leave penalty-free if they act within 30 days of receiving their notification.

If you decide you want to change your broadband provider, run a quick online comparison to see what other deals are available. It’s also worth considering NOW TV packages if you want to continue enjoying Sky TV without the commitment of a long contract.

For those currently out of contract, it is even more important to consider your options as you will likely be able to save £90 a year by switching to a new deal - on top of avoiding this price rise.

Alternatively, if you don’t want to switch providers, get in touch with Sky as you may be able to change your services and reduce your monthly bill.

Sky price rises could be as high as an extra £72 a year

The more products you have, the greater the impact the Sky price rises will have on your monthly bills. And while millions of Sky customers are set to see price hikes of around £3 a month (£36 a year) on average, Sky has capped the increase at £6 a month (£72 a year).

The TV and broadband provider has stated that only 8% of its customers will see the maximum price increase of £72 a year, with those who receive special discounts on their account affected differently depending on their deal.

If you're out of contract, the Sky price increase could have an even more drastic effect on your monthly outgoings. So keep an eye out for a letter or email from Sky detailing your upcoming price change.

Sky Broadband and Sky TV price rises detailed

Here's how the latest Sky price rises will affect you, depending on your subscription:

Sky service Monthly price increase Original monthly price New monthly price - Sky Signature TV package £1 £25 £26 - Multiscreen £1 £14 £15 - Sky HD £1 £6 £7 - Sky Ultimate (TV add-on which gives Netflix) £1 £4 £5 - Sky Sports £2 £25 £27 - BT Sport £2 £25 £27 - Sky Broadband Essential £3 £22 £25 - Sky Broadband Superfast £1 £27 £28 - Sky Talk Anytime Extra £2 £10 £12 - Sky Talk International Extra £2 £12 £14

There have been no price increases announced for the following Sky services:

Sky Cinema

Sky Kids

Sky Talk Evening and Weekends Extra

Sky Mobile prices

What can Sky customers do?

Ofcom regulations state that you’re allowed to break your contract penalty-free if your provider increases subscription fees from what was agreed when the contract was signed.

If you contact Sky within 30 days of receiving notice of any price increases you should not be charged any additional fees. However, Sky has included the following caveat in their T&Cs:

Prices may increase and services may vary, including during the minimum term. We will let you know about any material changes and your options before we make them.

In your minimum term, Sky TV prices may increase once every 12 months by up to 10%. These limits do not apply to other Sky services.

Be sure to view your contract via the MySky page to check if this applies to your Sky account.

Compare popular TV and broadband deals to get an idea of how much you could save, or check out some of our best-selling cheap broadband deals.

To learn more about the switching process, read our guide to switching broadband providers.

Contacting Sky

While switching can save you money, you might still want to stay with Sky if you’re happy with your service — especially if you’re subscribed to one of Sky’s TV packages — but that doesn’t mean you have to stay silent.

If you want to let Sky know you’re unhappy with the price increases, or if you’d like to try to haggle a better deal, you can contact Sky in several ways:

Phone: Sky’s complaints line is 0330 041 3875. Calls to this number are free for Sky Mobile and Sky Talk customers; however, charges may apply if you’re calling from a different provider.

Sky’s complaints line is 0330 041 3875. Calls to this number are free for Sky Mobile and Sky Talk customers; however, charges may apply if you’re calling from a different provider. Online chat: You can reach Sky Experts on live chat for free between 8:30am and 9pm, seven days a week.

You can reach Sky Experts on live chat for free between 8:30am and 9pm, seven days a week. Twitter: The @SkyHelpTeam account is available from 8am to 10pm on weekdays and 9am to 9pm on weekends.

