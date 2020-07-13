Byron Simpson

Byron is a lifelong gamer and specialises in reviewing gaming consoles, the latest video game releases, laptops and mobile phones. In addition to his work at Uswitch, he has been a contributor for Crisp-magazine.com since its launch, reviewing products ranging from speakers and gaming laptops to mobile phones and games.
He keeps up to date with all the latest game industry releases and upcoming news. He's fully immersed in gaming, playing Xbox Series S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch and PC.
Byron believes if everyone played more video games the world would be a better place.
Xbox Series S
PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5
Nintendo Switch
PC
