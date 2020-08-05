Upcoming video game releases 2020

This year has already had a number of amazing releases, and with big hit titles like Cyberpunk 2077, Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, and Marvel's Avengers still set to come out later this year, there’s still a lot to look forward to.

And with Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5 scheduled to be launched at the end of the year, there are a number of titles that are planned for release on those new platforms as well as on their predecessors. So whether you’re a PS4 fan, an Xbox addict, or a devout follower of PC gaming, there are plenty of new video game releases in 2020 for you to spend your time and money on.

August video game releases 2020

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (PlayStation 4, PC) – August 4

Hellbound (PC) – August 4

Skully (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – August 4

Fast & Furious Crossroads (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC) – August 7

Horizon Zero Dawn (PC) – August 7

Inertial Drift (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – August 7

Hyper Scape (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC) – August 11

Metamorphosis (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – August 12

Total War Saga: Troy (PC) – August 13

Deliver Us The Moon (Switch) – August 14

EA Sports UFC 4 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One) – August 14

Microsoft Flight Simulator (PC) – August 18

Pathfinder: Kingmaker (PlayStation 4, Xbox One) – August 18

Rogue Legacy 2 (PC) – August 18

Battletoads (Xbox One, PC) – August 20

Griefhelm (PC) – August 20

Pastel: Blind Karma (PC) – August 20

Aokana - Four Rhythms Across the Blue (PlayStation 4, Switch) – August 21

New Super Lucky's Tale (PlayStation 4, Xbox One) – August 21

PGA Tour 2K21 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, Stadia, PC) – August 21

Descenders (PlayStation 4) – August 25 / (Switch) — August 31

Insurgency: Sandstorm (PlayStation 4, Xbox One) – August 25

No Straight Roads (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – August 25

Street Power Soccer (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – August 25

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition (PlayStation 4, Switch) – August 27

Tell Me Why (Xbox One, PC) – August 27

Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions (PlayStation 4, Switch, PC) – August 28

Jump Force (Switch) – August 28

Madden NFL 21 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia, PC) – August 28

Project Cars 3 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC) – August 28

Shing (PlayStation 4, Switch, PC) – August 28

Wasteland 3 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC) – August 28

Windbound (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – August 28

September video game releases 2020

Since Marvel Heroes Online was shut down, Avengers fans have been desperate for a new Marvel game. And if Ultimate Alliance 3 just didn’t quite do it for you, the release of the new Marvel’s Avengers on September 4 could be just what you’re looking for.

Sony also broke the internet with its recent announcement that Spider-Man will be available to play exclusively on the PlayStation 4 release, along with the confirmation that when you buy it, you'll get the PS5 version of the game as well. This gives you a clue that the game will have a long life, with lots of extra content coming your way.

Ary And The Secret Of Seasons (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – September 1

Crusader Kings III (PC) – September 1

Hitman (Stadia) – September 1

Hitman 2 (Stadia) – September 1

Iron Harvest (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC) – September 1

WRC 9 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC) – September 3

Doraemon: Story of Seasons (PlayStation 4) – September 4

Marvel's Avengers (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia, PC) – September 4

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 And 2 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC) – September 4

Kingdoms Of Amalur: Re-Reckoning (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC) – September 8

Star Renegades (PC) – September 8

eFootball PES 2021 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC) – September 15

WWE 2K Battlegrounds (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – September 18

Hello Neighbor (Stadia) – September 20

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (PlayStation 4) – September 22

Little Big Workshop (Xbox One) – September 24

Bullet Age (Switch, PC) – September 25

Mafia: Definitive Edition (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia, PC) – September 25

Port Royale 4 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC) – September 25

Trollhunters: Defenders of Arcadia (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – September 25

Stronghold: Warlords (PC) – September 29

October video game releases 2020

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time (PlayStation 4, Xbox One) – October 2

Star Wars: Squadrons (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC) – October 2

Foregone (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch) – October 5

Ben 10: Power Trip (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – October 9

Dirt 5 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC) – October 9

FIFA 21 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC) – October 9

Remothered: Broken Porcelain (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – October 20

Transformers: Battlegrounds (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – October 23

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV (PlayStation 4) – October 27

Watch Dogs: Legion (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia, PC) – October 29

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC) – October 30

November video game releases 2020

With Black Friday looming, November is always a popular month for new video game releases. A major release this month is Cyberpunk 2077 CD Projekt Red, the same creative geniuses that brought you the Witcher games series. Cyberpunk 2077 looks set to be an amazingly dense and immersive world to explore with absolutely stunning visuals throughout.

PAW Patrol: Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – November 6

Destiny 2: Beyond Light (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC) – November 10

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin (PlayStation 4, Switch, PC) – November 10

XIII (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – November 10

Assassin's Creed Valhalla (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia, PC) – November 17

Cris Tales (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, Stadia, PC) – November 17

Cyberpunk 2077 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC) – November 19

Upcoming PlayStation 5 games

The PlayStation 5 is set to launch at the beginning of November, and so a number of upcoming video game releases will also be compatible with the new console. Though most of the PS5 games have yet to announce official release dates, there are still plenty of highly-anticipated titles coming in 2020/2021 for us to look forward to playing on the new device/

Bugsnax (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4)

Chivalry 2 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC)

Fortnite (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X)

Godfall (PlayStation 5, PC)

Haven (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Switch, PC)

Jett: The Far Shore (PlayStation 5)

Maquette (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC)

Marvel's Avengers (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X)

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PlayStation 5)

NBA 2K21 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)

Observer: System Redux (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X)

Outriders (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC)

Overcooked: All You Can Eat (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X)

Planet Coaster Console Edition (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC)

Warhammer Chaosbane (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X)

Worms Rumble (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC)

