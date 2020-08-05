Upcoming video game releases 2020

This year has already had a number of amazing releases, and with big hit titles like Cyberpunk 2077, Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, and Marvel's Avengers still set to come out later this year, there’s still a lot to look forward to.
And with Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5 scheduled to be launched at the end of the year, there are a number of titles that are planned for release on those new platforms as well as on their predecessors. So whether you’re a PS4 fan, an Xbox addict, or a devout follower of PC gaming, there are plenty of new video game releases in 2020 for you to spend your time and money on.
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (PlayStation 4, PC) – August 4
Hellbound (PC) – August 4
Skully (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – August 4
Fast & Furious Crossroads (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC) – August 7
Horizon Zero Dawn (PC) – August 7
Inertial Drift (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – August 7
Hyper Scape (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC) – August 11
Metamorphosis (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – August 12
Total War Saga: Troy (PC) – August 13
Deliver Us The Moon (Switch) – August 14
EA Sports UFC 4 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One) – August 14
Microsoft Flight Simulator (PC) – August 18
Pathfinder: Kingmaker (PlayStation 4, Xbox One) – August 18
Rogue Legacy 2 (PC) – August 18
Battletoads (Xbox One, PC) – August 20
Griefhelm (PC) – August 20
Pastel: Blind Karma (PC) – August 20
Aokana - Four Rhythms Across the Blue (PlayStation 4, Switch) – August 21
New Super Lucky's Tale (PlayStation 4, Xbox One) – August 21
PGA Tour 2K21 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, Stadia, PC) – August 21
Descenders (PlayStation 4) – August 25 / (Switch) — August 31
Insurgency: Sandstorm (PlayStation 4, Xbox One) – August 25
No Straight Roads (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – August 25
Street Power Soccer (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – August 25
Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition (PlayStation 4, Switch) – August 27
Tell Me Why (Xbox One, PC) – August 27
Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions (PlayStation 4, Switch, PC) – August 28
Jump Force (Switch) – August 28
Madden NFL 21 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia, PC) – August 28
Project Cars 3 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC) – August 28
Shing (PlayStation 4, Switch, PC) – August 28
Wasteland 3 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC) – August 28
Windbound (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – August 28
Since Marvel Heroes Online was shut down, Avengers fans have been desperate for a new Marvel game. And if Ultimate Alliance 3 just didn’t quite do it for you, the release of the new Marvel’s Avengers on September 4 could be just what you’re looking for.
Sony also broke the internet with its recent announcement that Spider-Man will be available to play exclusively on the PlayStation 4 release, along with the confirmation that when you buy it, you'll get the PS5 version of the game as well. This gives you a clue that the game will have a long life, with lots of extra content coming your way.
Ary And The Secret Of Seasons (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – September 1
Crusader Kings III (PC) – September 1
Hitman (Stadia) – September 1
Hitman 2 (Stadia) – September 1
Iron Harvest (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC) – September 1
WRC 9 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC) – September 3
Doraemon: Story of Seasons (PlayStation 4) – September 4
Marvel's Avengers (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia, PC) – September 4
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 And 2 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC) – September 4
Kingdoms Of Amalur: Re-Reckoning (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC) – September 8
Star Renegades (PC) – September 8
eFootball PES 2021 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC) – September 15
WWE 2K Battlegrounds (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – September 18
Hello Neighbor (Stadia) – September 20
13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (PlayStation 4) – September 22
Little Big Workshop (Xbox One) – September 24
Bullet Age (Switch, PC) – September 25
Mafia: Definitive Edition (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia, PC) – September 25
Port Royale 4 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC) – September 25
Trollhunters: Defenders of Arcadia (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – September 25
Stronghold: Warlords (PC) – September 29
Star Wars: Squadrons
Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time (PlayStation 4, Xbox One) – October 2
Star Wars: Squadrons (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC) – October 2
Foregone (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch) – October 5
Ben 10: Power Trip (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – October 9
Dirt 5 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC) – October 9
FIFA 21 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC) – October 9
Remothered: Broken Porcelain (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – October 20
Transformers: Battlegrounds (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – October 23
The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV (PlayStation 4) – October 27
Watch Dogs: Legion (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia, PC) – October 29
The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC) – October 30
With Black Friday looming, November is always a popular month for new video game releases. A major release this month is Cyberpunk 2077 CD Projekt Red, the same creative geniuses that brought you the Witcher games series. Cyberpunk 2077 looks set to be an amazingly dense and immersive world to explore with absolutely stunning visuals throughout.
PAW Patrol: Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – November 6
Destiny 2: Beyond Light (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC) – November 10
Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin (PlayStation 4, Switch, PC) – November 10
XIII (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – November 10
Assassin's Creed Valhalla (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia, PC) – November 17
Cris Tales (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, Stadia, PC) – November 17
Cyberpunk 2077 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC) – November 19
The PlayStation 5 is set to launch at the beginning of November, and so a number of upcoming video game releases will also be compatible with the new console. Though most of the PS5 games have yet to announce official release dates, there are still plenty of highly-anticipated titles coming in 2020/2021 for us to look forward to playing on the new device/
Bugsnax (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4)
Chivalry 2 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC)
Fortnite (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X)
Godfall (PlayStation 5, PC)
Haven (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Switch, PC)
Jett: The Far Shore (PlayStation 5)
Maquette (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC)
Marvel's Avengers (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X)
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PlayStation 5)
NBA 2K21 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
Observer: System Redux (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X)
Outriders (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC)
Overcooked: All You Can Eat (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X)
Planet Coaster Console Edition (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC)
Warhammer Chaosbane (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X)
Worms Rumble (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC)
