Revealed: The most in demand designer knock-offs and how to avoid them

It’s no surprise that more of us have been shopping online recently. With lockdowns, social distancing and shop closures a plenty, online shopping has dramatically increased since the start of the pandemic. This means greater choice when it comes to finding the best deal for you. But there are also more ways to buy a fake instead of the real thing. When it comes to designer clothing, many savvy shoppers turn to Depop or Ebay to get a piece of luxury for less. But some people would rather fake it... The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) recently revealed that global trade for counterfeit brands is estimated at around £500 billion a year. So we wanted to find out which brands people want to buy fake versions of the most. But also, if you’re looking for the genuine article, how can you tell the difference between a fake product and a real one? The most in demand fake designer brands By analysing search data, we can reveal Swiss watchmaker Rolex is the most in demand counterfeit brand, with a huge 228,000 online searches for ‘fake Rolex’ made every year. Known for being one of the best luxury watch labels in the world, prices for a real Rolex watch start at a minimum of £4,000, with some of their models exceeding £17 million at auction. Second on the list is Louis Vuitton, a Parisian brand founded in 1854 made famous for its brown monogram printed bags. There are 118,800 searches every year for fake versions of its signature products. Following Louis Vuitton, is Gucci, which is one of the most shared brands on social media thanks to its much adored Double G Buckle belt. And as a result, 87,600 searches are made for ‘fake Gucci’ products each year. Top 20 most searched for fake designer brands

Brand Name Annual Searches 1 Rolex 228,000 2 Louis Vuitton 118,800 3 Gucci 87,600 4 Yeezy 37,200 5 Crocs 25,200 6 Nike 22,800 7 Balenciaga 21,600 8 Off White 20,400 9 Vans 15,600 10 Adidas 14,400 11 Converse 13,200 12 Chanel 12,000 13 Versace 7,200 14 Ray Ban 6,000 15 Burberry 5,400 16 Prada 5,400 17 Michael Kors 4,800 18 Moncler 4,200 19 Calvin Klein 4,200 20 North Face 3,600

The most in demand fake designer bags Designer handbags are often one of those ‘treat yourself’ items that many people choose to save up for. But with many high-end bags costing thousands, some people dodge the premium price tag by opting for an illegal counterfeit option instead. Our research showed Louis Vuitton bags are the most coveted, with 36,000 searches made by people looking for a ‘fake Louis Vuitton bag’ each year. This proves the popularity of the iconic brown Damier print hasn’t waned since it was first released in 1888. Often seen on the likes of Sienna Miller, Beyonce and J-Lo, Gucci is second on the list, with 19,200 annual searches for ‘fake Gucci bag’. Although we’d assume these A-Listers are wearing the authentic version. Fake Prada bags are third on the list, followed by Chanel, and then Michael Kors. The top 10 most searched for fake designer bags

Bag Brand Annual Searches 1 Louis vuitton bag 36,000 2 Gucci bag 19,200 3 Prada bag 10,800 4 Chanel bag 10,800 5 Michael Kors bag 3,600 6 Chloe bag 3,600 7 YSL bag 3,600 8 Celine bag 2,400 9 Hermes bag 2,400 10 Valentino bag 1,800

The most in demand fake designer products Our research also looked into the demand for imitation versions of iconic products from luxury brands. This revealed the most wanted counterfeit product is a Gucci belt, with 56,400 annual searches made by people who’d prefer not to pay the starting price of £260 for the authentic product. A verified celebrity staple seen on Jennifer Aniston and Gigi Hadid are the Gucci Slides. These see 15,600 searches every year for knock-off versions, followed by the brainchild of Kanye West, Yeezy Boost 350 trainers. Interestingly, Gucci takes up four positions in the Top 10 list. ‘Fake Gucci belt’ sees the most searches, ‘fake Gucci slides’ are second on the list, ‘fake Gucci shirt’ is the fourth most in demand counterfeit product with 8,400 annual searches, and ‘fake Gucci t-shirt’ rounds off the Top 10 list in 10th position with 4,800 searches. Top 10 most searched for fake designer products

Branded Product Annual Searches 1 Gucci Belt 56,400 2 Gucci Slides 15,600 3 Yeezy Boost 350 12,000 4 Gucci Shirt 8,400 5 Louis Vuitton Wallet 7,200 6 Balenciaga Triple S 7,200 7 Louis Vuitton Belt 5,400 8 Yeezy SPLY 350 5,400 9 Louis Vuitton Backpack 4,800 10 Gucci T Shirt 4,800

If it seems too good to be true… With hundreds of thousands of searches for fake products made each year, online shopping is helping to fuel dupe culture. And although the act of purchasing a counterfeit item isn’t illegal, the manufacture and sale of counterfeit goods is. Paying a fraction of the cost of a genuine product may seem appealing, but buying counterfeit goods often comes with risks and we strongly recommend against purchasing fake products. Aside from getting a dodgy, poor-quality imitation, other risks include: Purchasing an item that could be harmful to you

Using an unsecured website that can compromise your personal details

Funding slave labour, exploitation and smuggling And it’s not just big designer brands with sky high prices that are being copied. Counterfeit electrical goods aren’t subjected to the same safety checks and can therefore be very dangerous. Fake medicines, alcohol and food aren’t taken through the same rigorous safety procedures as legal items, and the damage can potentially be fatal. So if the price seems too good to be true, it probably is… How to spot scam sites