BT has announced a takeover of struggling UK broadband provider TalkTalk, striking a deal to onboard its 1.5 million residential and one million wholesale customers.

Subject to approval from the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), this move is the most definitive step forward yet in the rescue mission for TalkTalk, which has been facing administration due to years of mounting debt and financial losses.

TalkTalk is one of the largest broadband providers in the UK, so there is naturally a long road of checks and approvals ahead before any real switch takes place.

But if BT, which is already the UK's largest broadband provider, gets the go-ahead from the CMA, TalkTalk customers should eventually become BT customers (or customers of another brand in the wider BT Group, such as EE or Plusnet).

Here's what you need to know.

What will happen to my internet connection?

Nothing will happen to your broadband or landline connection when you are moved over to BT. The benefit of a takeover like this is that it gives customers confidence that their internet won't go down, even if their old provider does.

The majority of TalkTalk customers are already on BT's Openreach broadband network, so there isn't any physical difference in the internet connection they'd get at home.

TalkTalk customers on CityFibre

The only sticking point right now is for TalkTalk customers on the CityFibre network. BT is yet to confirm how it plans to migrate customers from CityFibre over to its own Openreach network.

About 120,000 CityFibre TalkTalk customers were migrated to a different CityFibre operator, Rise Fibre, in August 2026. But it's unclear how many TalkTalk customers who remain on the network will need to be set up with a BT Openreach connection.

Even in this case, however, your internet connection won't be interrupted once the sale takes place. BT will likely strike an agreement to maintain these CityFibre connections until it can convert them to Openreach; in the meantime, your connection will work as usual.