BT announces TalkTalk takeover – what it means for you
BT has announced a takeover of struggling UK broadband provider TalkTalk, striking a deal to onboard its 1.5 million residential and one million wholesale customers.
Subject to approval from the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), this move is the most definitive step forward yet in the rescue mission for TalkTalk, which has been facing administration due to years of mounting debt and financial losses.
TalkTalk is one of the largest broadband providers in the UK, so there is naturally a long road of checks and approvals ahead before any real switch takes place.
But if BT, which is already the UK's largest broadband provider, gets the go-ahead from the CMA, TalkTalk customers should eventually become BT customers (or customers of another brand in the wider BT Group, such as EE or Plusnet).
Here's what you need to know.
What will happen to my internet connection?
Nothing will happen to your broadband or landline connection when you are moved over to BT. The benefit of a takeover like this is that it gives customers confidence that their internet won't go down, even if their old provider does.
The majority of TalkTalk customers are already on BT's Openreach broadband network, so there isn't any physical difference in the internet connection they'd get at home.
TalkTalk customers on CityFibre
The only sticking point right now is for TalkTalk customers on the CityFibre network. BT is yet to confirm how it plans to migrate customers from CityFibre over to its own Openreach network.
About 120,000 CityFibre TalkTalk customers were migrated to a different CityFibre operator, Rise Fibre, in August 2026. But it's unclear how many TalkTalk customers who remain on the network will need to be set up with a BT Openreach connection.
Even in this case, however, your internet connection won't be interrupted once the sale takes place. BT will likely strike an agreement to maintain these CityFibre connections until it can convert them to Openreach; in the meantime, your connection will work as usual.
Do I need to do anything myself?
No. Subject to the sale's approval, all you will need to do is look out for any official emails or letters from BT introducing itself and explaining your options. Don't cancel or change your direct debit, either, as details like this will be automatically migrated over to BT.
Make sure to watch out for any potential scams related to this switchover, too. BT won't ask you to provide it with any payment or contact details, as it will receive those from TalkTalk – so if you receive any suspicious calls or messages asking you to do this, ignore them and reach out to BT or TalkTalk directly yourself if you are unsure.
Will I have to pay more when I move to BT?
Your prices are very unlikely to increase simply because you have moved to BT. Both providers also share the same annual price increase amount (£4 a month), so you shouldn't see a bigger mid-contract price increase than what you were already told to expect.
There's one unconfirmed point on annual price increases, however. Any TalkTalk customer who started their contract on or after 16 November 2025 would have seen a £4 monthly price increase each year, but BT made the same change to £4 earlier, on 31 July 2025.
As a result, it's currently unclear whether TalkTalk customers who signed up in the roughly four months between 31 July and 16 November 2025 will receive their original £3 increase or a higher £4 increase going forward.
Can I leave my contract early if I'm moved to BT?
Under these current conditions, you probably won't be able to cancel your BT contract early without paying an exit fee, because you shouldn't see a material difference in the service you receive once you're transferred over.
However, according to Ofcom guidance, if BT changes your contract terms, or you can prove that your internet connection or service quality is consistently below the level agreed when you signed up, you could be eligible for a fee-free exit. Otherwise, you'll need to wait until your contract ends before switching to a new broadband provider without cost.
You might be able to leave your current provider immediately if you are already out of contract. Check when your contract was due to end – if that date has passed, you may be on a higher out-of-contract rate, and moving to a cheaper deal comes with no cost.
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"BT should set out quickly and plainly what this means for contracts, prices and service in the future, so nobody is left guessing. In the meantime, keep paying as normal and leave your direct debit running, as missed payments could put your service at risk.
Scammers thrive on moments like this, so if anyone contacts you out of the blue about the sale, hang up and get in touch with TalkTalk yourself through My Account on its website.
"If you or someone in your home relies on the landline or broadband for a care alarm or a medical reason, tell TalkTalk now so you're registered for extra support such as priority fault repair. It's still your provider for the time being, and it can only look after you properly if it knows who you are.
"If the new owner puts up your price beyond what was set out in your contract, or makes other significant changes to it, Ofcom's rules mean you should be able to leave without an exit fee. For now, carry on as normal. If you're out of contract, you're free to look around as you always were, and it's worth checking you're still on the right deal."
Will I become a BT, EE or Plusnet customer?
BT is actually one brand within the wider BT Group, which also includes EE and Plusnet. There hasn't been any mention of which brand will end up onboarding TalkTalk's customers, but in theory, any of the three could.
BT Group recently laid out different long-term ambitions for each of its broadband operators: BT as the loyalty provider, EE for the majority of mainstream customers, and Plusnet as a budget broadband option.
This could suggest that customers would end up joining EE and Plusnet, but we'll have to keep an eye out for further updates from BT as to which provider, or providers, will take the lion's share.
What happens to my TalkTalk TV, landline or email address?
Landline
If you still have a landline connection, the same assurances above apply to it, too. You shouldn't notice any change in connection or service level, as BT is committed to maintaining the service seamlessly throughout the takeover process.
Note: the Openreach copper phone line switch-off happens on 31 January 2027. Have you plugged your landline into your Wi-Fi router yet? Find out how to do so with our guide to Digital Voice and the copper switch-off.
TV
You won't see any immediate change to your TalkTalk TV service as a result of this news because the takeover needs to go through approval processes and then a lot of subsequent technical work before BT is ready to onboard you as a customer.
However, once you're fully migrated to BT's services, you will likely be offered a comparable TV service from BT instead. This could involve different pricing, channel options and equipment, but it's too early to be specific right now.
Email address
If you have a TalkTalk-affiliated email address, neither provider has yet made clear what will happen.
In a normal scenario, customers with a provider-affiliated email address who leave their original provider are usually charged a monthly or annual fee to maintain access to that email address. But since this takeover will likely mean the end of TalkTalk as an operating business, BT will need to confirm whether TalkTalk email addresses will either be migrated or maintained.
Who should I contact if I have more questions?
For now, you should continue to contact TalkTalk if you have any questions or concerns about this switchover. The takeover process will take some time to complete, during which TalkTalk will remain your provider and your main point of contact.
Here's how you can contact TalkTalk:
- By phone: Call their customer services team on 0345 172 0088
- Live chat: To message a TalkTalk representative online, sign into your TalkTalk account, visit the Help & Support section and choose the Chat option
- By email: Email TalkTalk's customer team at heretohelp@talktalkplc.com.
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