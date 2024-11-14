Ofcom has unveiled its latest ranking of broadband provider complaints. It's just in time for Black Friday 2024, when broadband new offers are expected to be better than any other time of year.
This new report looks at the period from April to June 2024, where the overall number of complaints dropped from an industry average of twelve per 100,000 customers to ten.
Here's the latest table of the biggest UK broadband providers, ranked by least to most complaints.
NOW Broadband remains the most complained-about provider
Value broadband provider NOW, which is owned by Sky, received the most complaints to Ofcom between April and June 2024. It saw 18 complaints per 100,000 customers, which was three higher than second-placed Virgin Media at 15.
While NOW Broadband was still the most complained-about provider, it did see a drop in its number of complaints from a previous 22 per 100,000. As did Virgin Media, which is down from 18.
Two other broadband providers received above the industry average number of complaints during this period. EE had 14, which is the same number as the previous report, and Vodafone saw a drop to 12 per 100,000 from a previous 16.
If you're unhappy with your broadband provider and your contract is about to end, you might be able to grab a great broadband deal with a different provider this Black Friday.
Broadband providers often start to offer Black Friday-specific deals from early November, so be sure to check if you could get a better service for a similar (or even lower) price on Uswitch.
Sky and Plusnet are the least complained-about
As is quite often the case for Sky, it fared best in the latest Ofcom complaints rankings. The provider received only five complaints per 100,000 customers, which is five below the industry average of ten.
Plusnet wasn't far behind, receiving just six complaints per 100,000 compared to the previous report's eight, which also puts it comfortably below the industry average of ten.
Both TalkTalk and BT met the industry average number of complaints per 100,000, at ten each. However, TalkTalk saw a decrease in complaints from 11 and BT's complaints increased from 9 in July's report.
If you want to switch to a new provider but are still mid-way through your broadband contract, we can help to remind you when the time comes.
Add your contract end date to our tool and we'll send you an email when you're ready to switch providers.