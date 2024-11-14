Ofcom has unveiled its latest ranking of broadband provider complaints. It's just in time for Black Friday 2024, when broadband new offers are expected to be better than any other time of year.

This new report looks at the period from April to June 2024, where the overall number of complaints dropped from an industry average of twelve per 100,000 customers to ten.

Here's the latest table of the biggest UK broadband providers, ranked by least to most complaints.

NOW Broadband remains the most complained-about provider

Value broadband provider NOW, which is owned by Sky, received the most complaints to Ofcom between April and June 2024. It saw 18 complaints per 100,000 customers, which was three higher than second-placed Virgin Media at 15.

While NOW Broadband was still the most complained-about provider, it did see a drop in its number of complaints from a previous 22 per 100,000. As did Virgin Media, which is down from 18.

Two other broadband providers received above the industry average number of complaints during this period. EE had 14, which is the same number as the previous report, and Vodafone saw a drop to 12 per 100,000 from a previous 16.