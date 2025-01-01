Three 5G Broadband deals

What speeds are offered by Three 5G broadband?

With Three’s 5G broadband router placed in the best area of your home, you can often expect a download speed of around 150Mbps on average, which is plenty fast for the average household. For upload speeds, you should expect an average of 10Mbps.

Technically speaking, with the 5G network you could theoretically reach speeds of over 500Mbps, as well as upload speeds of 50Mbps. But this will depend on how strong the 5G connection is in your neighbourhood.

How does 5G broadband compare to other types?

Compared to fixed-line broadband, 5G broadband offers some more flexibility, since it doesn’t use any physical cables or, well, wires. This means you can get 5G broadband in places that have never had internet before, and you’re not relying on any pre-existing network like Openreach for your internet.

This also means you don’t have to wait for an engineer to visit your property or install any new network. Three’s 5G broadband is plug-and-play.

When did Three start offering broadband services?

Three entered into a joint venture with T-Mobile (now EE) in 2007 to share networks and widen its reach across the UK. Three, which was known for being the first 3G-only network in the UK, launched its 4G network in 2013 and its 5G network in 2020.

Three’s 5G broadband service followed shortly thereafter, with the aim of bringing broadband internet to all parts of the UK regardless of whether you have a landline or not.

Does Three Broadband have mid-contract price increases?

Three does increase its prices every April, like most of the big providers do. This applies to both the 24-month and the 30-day rolling contracts.