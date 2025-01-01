Three 5G Broadband deals
Key features of Three 5G broadband
Fast internet without the need for a landline or cables
Doesn’t require an engineer or installation
No setup fee
24-month or 30-day rolling contracts available
Fast enough for streaming and gaming
30-day money back guarantee
Optional portable pocket-sized router is perfect for travel or remote working
Easily connects to multiple devices
Why choose Three Broadband?
Three’s 5G broadband provides a great alternative to home broadband that doesn’t require a landline or any cables. To connect its router to the internet, all you need is a power source. Since it’s completely wireless mobile broadband, no installation is required, and you can usually get set up instantly.
Unlike other home broadband arrangements, you can take this mobile Wi-Fi with you. This is vital for anyone who works remotely or is often on the go, but just keep in mind you’ll need a power outlet to plug it into.
Plus, Three has always been known for providing reliable, fast internet for your mobile, so it’s no wonder that its 5G broadband can achieve speeds that compete with regular home broadband providers.
In addition, switching to Three is easy, and it offers a 30-day money-back guarantee in case you're not satisfied.
What speeds are offered by Three 5G broadband?
With Three’s 5G broadband router placed in the best area of your home, you can often expect a download speed of around 150Mbps on average, which is plenty fast for the average household. For upload speeds, you should expect an average of 10Mbps.
Technically speaking, with the 5G network you could theoretically reach speeds of over 500Mbps, as well as upload speeds of 50Mbps. But this will depend on how strong the 5G connection is in your neighbourhood.
How does 5G broadband compare to other types?
Compared to fixed-line broadband, 5G broadband offers some more flexibility, since it doesn’t use any physical cables or, well, wires. This means you can get 5G broadband in places that have never had internet before, and you’re not relying on any pre-existing network like Openreach for your internet.
This also means you don’t have to wait for an engineer to visit your property or install any new network. Three’s 5G broadband is plug-and-play.
When did Three start offering broadband services?
Three entered into a joint venture with T-Mobile (now EE) in 2007 to share networks and widen its reach across the UK. Three, which was known for being the first 3G-only network in the UK, launched its 4G network in 2013 and its 5G network in 2020.
Three’s 5G broadband service followed shortly thereafter, with the aim of bringing broadband internet to all parts of the UK regardless of whether you have a landline or not.
Does Three Broadband have mid-contract price increases?
Three does increase its prices every April, like most of the big providers do. This applies to both the 24-month and the 30-day rolling contracts.
Does Three only offer 5G broadband?
Three offers 5G broadband to many places in the country, as well as 4G broadband in 99% of UK locations. This is in addition to its usual mobile phone packages.
However, since it’s a mobile company, its internet packages are just that: broadband via 5G or 4G. There aren’t any bundles with TV or a landline, for example. The only exception to this is if you already have a mobile phone with Three, you can bundle the cost of the 5G broadband in with your mobile bill.
What areas in the country does Three 5G Broadband cover?
With Three’s ever-expanding network, its 5G coverage is always growing, and large urban centres like London are already well covered. Even if you’re in an area that doesn’t have Three’s 5G network yet, there’s still Three’s 4G broadband, which boasts 99% coverage across the UK.
How to get in touch with Three
Three has multiple stores across the UK where you can shop for 5G broadband. Alternatively, you can place an order by phone on 0800 033 8006.
