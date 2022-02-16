What is 5G home broadband?

How do 5G broadband routers work?

5G routers are mobile broadband routers that operate with a 5G SIM card. They work in much the same way as a traditional broadband router.

While 5G routers need to be plugged into a power source, they don’t need to be connected to a phone socket like normal Wi-Fi routers. So you can place your 5G hub wherever is best in your home for signal.

Hardware

Most providers will send you a hub when you sign up for 5G broadband. For example, Three’s Outdoor Hub comes with the eero 6 Wi-Fi router, combining both an outdoor box to capture a 5G signal and the indoor router which it feeds into. The eero router then delivers fast and secure Wi-Fi, with average speeds of 150Mbps.

Vodafone offers either its 5G Hub, which can sit inside your home if the signal’s strong enough, or an Outdoor Hub if it’s not. Both options provide fast Wi-Fi speeds of up to 150Mbps.

Or there’s EE – which offers a Smart 5G Hub 7 Pro for its 5G-only broadband. You can connect up to 100 devices, with average speeds up to 146Mbps.

Indoor or outdoor?

If your indoor 5G signal is weak, both Vodafone and Three have an outdoor hub which can be attached to an external wall, drainpipe or window. With Three, this pairs with an indoor eero router for a more seamless service.

It’s worth running a 5G coverage check for your postcode with whichever provider you’re looking at, as 5G signal is what matters most.

Setting up a 5G router for the best speed

Most 5G home broadband routers are very straightforward to set up. Simply plug it into a mains socket, go through the setup process, select its Wi-Fi network on your device and enter the password.

It’s important to think about where to place your 5G router. For a standard router, you’d want to keep it clear of electronic devices, large furniture and thick walls to help the Wi-Fi signal carry throughout your home.

Because 5G operates on higher signal frequencies, it can’t penetrate obstacles like 4G. So it’s best to test out a few locations in your home, like on a windowsill or upstairs. It’s also worth rotating your 5G router to see which angle picks up the best 5G signal once it's in position.

If there’s an app available from your 5G broadband provider, it might be able to give you some additional insight as to where to place your 5G router in order to get the best signal.

Can I use 5G for my home Wi-Fi?

If you live in an area with a 5G signal, you’ll be able to use 5G for your home internet. You’ll just need to purchase a 5G broadband deal to do this.

If your area doesn’t have 5G yet, you’ll have to wait until it becomes available before you can choose a 5G home Wi-Fi deal. But you might be in an area covered by 4G instead, and the speeds offered by 4G broadband can very occasionally be a bit faster than the maximum speed some can get with fixed broadband.

This is quite rare nowadays, but if you can only get up to 10Mbps speeds with fixed broadband, it'd be worth checking 4G deals out too.