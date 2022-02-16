What is 5G home broadband?

What is 5G broadband?
With the UK’s 5G network constantly improving, 5G home broadband is becoming a worthy alternative to traditional fixed broadband, especially for people living in urban or suburban areas.
5G broadband can provide ultrafast internet speeds without the need for a fixed connection. So instead of fibre-optic or copper cables, your broadband will rely on a 5G mobile signal, just like your smartphone.
Learn how 5G broadband works, how it could be an option for your home broadband, and which products you could choose from today.
Is 5G broadband any good?
5G broadband is especially useful for people whose properties can't get a fast connection with a fixed-line broadband package from the likes of BT or Virgin Media. If you're in an area that can get 5G, this is the next-best way to access comparable internet speeds.
However, 5G is known to have a less reliable connection than fixed-line broadband, due to the weaker signal it offers over the airwaves compared to an uninterrupted cable connection.
Obstacles like interior walls or surrounding buildings can also affect the 5G signal strength the router receives. So if you're in an area with 5G coverage, you'll need to position your router near a window facing your nearest 5G mast for the best experience.
Check with your address to see if you can get 5G broadband at your home.
5G broadband explained
5G broadband works in much the same way as 5G smartphones, in that it lets you connect to the internet via a device that has a 5G SIM card.
However, rather than a mobile phone, the 5G SIM card is essentially inside a home Wi-Fi router. This router then sends out a Wi-Fi signal for all of your devices to connect to at once, rather than just your smartphone.
Your experience using broadband at home is then exactly the same as any other broadband connection. It's just not powered by fixed fibre or copper cables.
You may need to spend a bit of time finding the right spot in your home for the router to receive the strongest 5G signal from outside, but you will usually get guidance on this when setting it up.
How does 5G broadband work?
5G essentially works on the same airwaves as 4G internet, but on much higher frequencies. This means it can transmit more data in a shorter period of time and, as a result, provide a much faster internet connection.
For example, 4G in the UK has an average speed of 36Mbps, while the average 5G speeds in the UK regularly sit between 90Mbps and 240Mbps depending on your provider and plan. To put that into perspective, an average 5G speed of roughly 140Mbps would download all ten seasons of Friends in around 1 hour and 20 minutes, versus over 5 hours on a 36.4Mbps 4G connection.
5G stands for the fifth-generation technology of mobile networks, which is why it’s so much faster than 4G and 3G.
Where 3G technology enabled the age of the smartphone and 4G allowed faster browsing and better video quality, 5G can be relied upon for various high-intensity tasks, which is why it's proving to be a good option for home broadband.
Can I get 5G broadband where I live?
5G broadband is technically available anywhere you can get a 5G mobile signal. However, since 5G routers are meant to be inside, the signal may not be as strong as if you're outside using your handset.
5G is more affected by obstacles like buildings and thick walls than 4G, so you need to place your router in the part of your home that receives the strongest 5G signal.
This is easier to do with a 5G router than with a normal Wi-Fi router because it doesn't need to be plugged into your dedicated broadband socket. All it needs to work is a standard power outlet, which you can find in multiple areas of your home.
New types of 5G broadband
Mobile networks have started rolling out a different type of 5G broadband that is meant to provide a more reliable connection.
For example, Three now offers an 'Outdoor Hub', which you can attach to the outside of your home. You place it on the side of your property that faces your nearest 5G mast, and it'll connect to an indoor Wi-Fi router via a cable.
This, in theory, would give you a more consistent 5G signal because there are fewer obstacles between the 5G receiver and your Wi-Fi router.
Check for Three 5G Broadband deals
Search with your address to see if you can get Three's 5G broadband where you live.
How do 5G broadband routers work?
5G routers are mobile broadband routers that operate with a 5G SIM card. They work in much the same way as a traditional broadband router.
While 5G routers need to be plugged into a power source, they don’t need to be connected to a phone socket like normal Wi-Fi routers. So you can place your 5G hub wherever is best in your home for signal.
Hardware
Most providers will send you a hub when you sign up for 5G broadband. For example, Three’s Outdoor Hub comes with the eero 6 Wi-Fi router, combining both an outdoor box to capture a 5G signal and the indoor router which it feeds into. The eero router then delivers fast and secure Wi-Fi, with average speeds of 150Mbps.
Vodafone offers either its 5G Hub, which can sit inside your home if the signal’s strong enough, or an Outdoor Hub if it’s not. Both options provide fast Wi-Fi speeds of up to 150Mbps.
Or there’s EE – which offers a Smart 5G Hub 7 Pro for its 5G-only broadband. You can connect up to 100 devices, with average speeds up to 146Mbps.
Indoor or outdoor?
If your indoor 5G signal is weak, both Vodafone and Three have an outdoor hub which can be attached to an external wall, drainpipe or window. With Three, this pairs with an indoor eero router for a more seamless service.
It’s worth running a 5G coverage check for your postcode with whichever provider you’re looking at, as 5G signal is what matters most.
Setting up a 5G router for the best speed
Most 5G home broadband routers are very straightforward to set up. Simply plug it into a mains socket, go through the setup process, select its Wi-Fi network on your device and enter the password.
It’s important to think about where to place your 5G router. For a standard router, you’d want to keep it clear of electronic devices, large furniture and thick walls to help the Wi-Fi signal carry throughout your home.
Because 5G operates on higher signal frequencies, it can’t penetrate obstacles like 4G. So it’s best to test out a few locations in your home, like on a windowsill or upstairs. It’s also worth rotating your 5G router to see which angle picks up the best 5G signal once it's in position.
If there’s an app available from your 5G broadband provider, it might be able to give you some additional insight as to where to place your 5G router in order to get the best signal.
Can I use 5G for my home Wi-Fi?
If you live in an area with a 5G signal, you’ll be able to use 5G for your home internet. You’ll just need to purchase a 5G broadband deal to do this.
If your area doesn’t have 5G yet, you’ll have to wait until it becomes available before you can choose a 5G home Wi-Fi deal. But you might be in an area covered by 4G instead, and the speeds offered by 4G broadband can very occasionally be a bit faster than the maximum speed some can get with fixed broadband.
This is quite rare nowadays, but if you can only get up to 10Mbps speeds with fixed broadband, it'd be worth checking 4G deals out too.
What are 5G speeds in the UK?
The 5G speed you’ll be able to get depends on a number of factors, including your location and your network provider. The main players in the 5G broadband space are Vodafone, EE and Three, who each quote their own range of expected speeds.
Vodafone has said that customers can expect average 5G speeds of around 150-200Mbps, and EE has claimed an average 5G speed of 146Mbps. Meanwhile, Three offers a 5G home broadband package with 150Mbps speeds, but it has rights to more of the 5G spectrum than any other network, so its network could grow rapidly in the coming years.
A report from Opensignal in January 2026 showed that the average 5G download speeds by the three main 5G home broadband providers were actually as follows:
- Three – 187Mbps
- Vodafone – 130.9Mbps
- EE – 92.2Mbps
This gives us a rough UK average speed of around 137Mbps. To use our Friends example from earlier, the entire box set would take 1 hour 24 minutes to fully download at that speed. That’s almost four times quicker than it would take on average 4G speeds.
So there’s clearly a lot of variation across networks and locations, but we’ve seen first-hand how fast 5G speeds in the UK can be.
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How much does 5G broadband cost?
5G broadband is priced quite differently depending on which provider you choose. With providers like Three Broadband, it's noticeably cheaper than fixed-line broadband, but prices for EE come with steep up-front costs.
For example, Three currently offers a 24-month 5G broadband service under £20 per month and no upfront cost. This comes with a higher monthly price if you want it on a 12-month contract, though.
Vodafone's 5G Broadband service starts from around £18 per month, but that goes up if you want it on a shorter 12-month or rolling contract.
However, EE prices start higher, at around £50 per month, with an additional £100 due upfront if you want the advanced Smart 5G Hub 7 Pro.
This means that you should check which providers have 5G broadband coverage in your area before you focus on signing up with a particular provider. The cost may vary by quite a distance depending on who is available to you.
5G broadband providers in the UK
Most of the big four UK networks that offer 5G services offer a 5G home broadband service.
Vodafone 5G broadband
Vodafone 5G broadband is supplied by its 5G Hub router, which supports Wi-Fi 6 and two Ethernet ports.
Vodafone 5G broadband contracts are either 24-month, 12-month or 30-day rolling contracts, which come at different monthly prices.
Three 5G Broadband
Three offers a 150Mbps 5G broadband service via its 5G Hub. If your indoor signal’s weak you can get the Outdoor Hub which pairs with an eero router indoors. The service comes with no download limits or setup costs.
Our Three 5G broadband offer is available for a 24-month contract and no setup fee. After signing up, Three will send you all the kit you need within one working day if you order it before 4pm. So, if you’re moving house or need to get online quickly, you could set up a connection in less than 24 hours.
Given that 5G can be a bit inconsistent while it is still being rolled out, the provider offers a money-back guarantee in the first 30 days of your contract if you aren’t able to connect to Three’s 5G in your home. This means you can get a full refund on the service and you’ll be free to search for an alternative internet connection straight away.
EE 5G home broadband
EE 5G home broadband is available in select locations, offering three different 5G Wi-Fi products.
There’s the standard 5G WiFi hub which is designed for connection on the go rather than a home broadband connection. Prices start at £21 per month with an additional £100 upfront.
For home broadband, there’s the Smart 5G Hub Plus, from £45 per month with £50 upfront, or the Smart 5G Hub 7 Pro, from £50 per month with £100 upfront.
Both of the home hubs average speeds of 146Mbps and allow over 100 devices to connect. The Pro hub is designed for the busiest home with tri-band technology.
5G vs broadband - which should I choose?
5G broadband will likely offer faster speeds to locations that are still struggling with copper-based broadband.
However, unless you can get a budget-friendly 5G network at your home, it may cost significantly more than an equivalent speed from fixed broadband service like full fibre. So it's worth remembering that as 5G mobile broadband technology advances, so too does fixed broadband technology.
The rollout of full fibre broadband networks is ongoing, increasing the accessibility to ultrafast internet speeds for homes and businesses across the country. In fact, in many locations, full fibre broadband is easier and less costly for providers to install than a vast network of 5G broadcast towers, especially in rural areas.
And finally, if 5G isn’t available in your area but you still want faster broadband speeds, it's always worth checking for fibre broadband deals in your area in case more have recently become available.
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FAQs
Is 5G broadband better than fibre?
For the most part, fibre broadband will provide a better connection than 5G. If you can only get part-fibre broadband for now, you might be able to get faster speeds with 5G, but the internet you get may not be as reliable.
Plus, with full fibre broadband expanding rapidly across the country, it might not be long until you can benefit from much faster speeds and better reliability with a fixed-line connection.
What is a 5G internet dongle?
A 5G dongle is a mobile internet dongle that connects your individual device to a 5G signal. It gets you online just like a 5G router does, but it instead plugs into a USB port on your computer or laptop rather than a mains socket in your house.
This means it’s completely portable, so it’s a great option if you’re constantly moving. But it does mean that you can only use the dongle on one device at a time. Plus, with 5G coverage still patchy – especially in rural areas - you might spend most of your time travelling with only a 4G connection.
5G routers aren’t as portable as 5G dongles, but they can connect multiple devices at once. Also, the routers are still semi-portable because all they need to work is a mains socket and 5G coverage. So all you’d need to do is unplug it, take it with you, and plug it back in wherever you’re staying.
Learn more about 4G and 5G mobile internet dongles with our guide.