toob broadband deals
Enter your address to start comparing toob broadband deals available to you:
Some of our best broadband deals - September 2026
- toob full fibre home300300Mbpsaverage UK speed*
- toob full fibre home900900Mbpsaverage UK speed*
- toob full fibre home23002300Mbpsaverage UK speed*
- toob full fibre home150150Mbpsaverage UK speed*
- toob full fibre home600600Mbpsaverage UK speed*
About these results
*Average speeds are based on the download speed available to at least 50% of customers with this product during peak time (8 to 10pm). Your actual speeds depend on factors like your connection type, area, time of day and distance from the telephone exchange.
Deals are subject to local availability and may not be available to existing customers. You can confirm availability and estimated speeds for your property on the provider’s website - this may be different to what we show.
Some providers may increase monthly costs each year during your contract, in line with the retail or consumer price index. Check their terms before signing up.
§Order before 8pm for next working day delivery. To find out more about delivery times, please check the provider site for more details.
We’ve highlighted some recent Uswitch Award winners on our table.
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Uswitch services are provided at no cost to you, but we may receive a commission from the companies we refer you to. This helps to keep our site free for you to use. Sometimes we have commercial agreements with providers to highlight deals that we think are worth your consideration. These deals are labelled 'sponsored'.
Exclusive deals are only available through RVU brands.
Who is toob?
toob was founded in 2017 in Portsmouth with a simple manifesto: fast internet should be affordable and available for everyone. The network went live in Southampton in 2019 and has been expanding ever since.
This has been made possible for two reasons. First, toob is an altnet provider that builds its own full fibre network across Hampshire and the South Coast. Second, it also uses CityFibre's network – carrying the toob brand into the Midlands, Yorkshire and Scotland. This approach means you’ll find toob in more locations than other regional altnets, with more than 120,000 customers connected.
Not only that, toob is an award-winning provider. It took the Contact Centre of the Year award at the 2025 North East Contact Centre Awards (NECCA) and has been ranked the UK’s fastest-growing utilities and energy company in the ORESA Executive Search Growth Index 2026. toob also appeared in The Sunday Times 100 Tech list of Britain's fastest-growing private technology companies in 2025 and 2026.
toob is also a Uswitch-accredited broadband provider – an accolade we reserve for brands that stand out for cutting-edge quality and top customer service.
Key features of toob broadband
- 100% full fibre to the property – delivered over toob's own network, or over CityFibre's where toob doesn’t have its own infrastructure, for full fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) broadband
- Matching upload and download speeds – enjoy the same upload and download speed, whatever the plan
- A Wi-Fi 7 router included – for higher speeds, greater capacity and more responsive Wi-Fi
- Free installation with nothing to pay upfront – what you sign up for is the monthly price, with any annual bill increases clearly highlighted
- Complete Wi-Fi mesh add-on – it costs £6 a month to boost the signal, guaranteeing a strong connection across your home
- Static IP available as an add-on – useful if you need a fixed IP address for remote access or a home server. It’s free if you sign up as a business, or £8 a month otherwise
What speeds and packages does toob offer?
toob offers five broadband deals, and each one has symmetrical speeds. That means you get the same broadband speed whether you’re uploading or downloading, which providers on the Openreach network can’t offer. Here are the speeds and broadband prices for the five tiers on a 24-month contract:
- home150 – 150Mbps, only available in select toob network areas
- home300 – 300Mbps, only available in select toob network areas
- home600 – 600Mbps, only available in select toob network areas
- home900 – 900Mbps, also available via CityFibre, toob’s most popular deal
- home2300 – 2300Mbps, also available via CityFibre, great for gamers and those requiring top speeds
Every plan includes a Wi-Fi 7 router and with free installation.
Does toob have mid-contract price rises?
Yes, toob does have mid-contract price rises. Since April 2026, every new toob contract carries a fixed £2 increase, added to the bill each April. For example, if you sign up for a 24-month home900 deal starting at £20 at the end of 2026, you’ll pay £22 from April 2027 and £24 from April 2028 before your contract ends.
toob highlights these figures clearly before you sign up, so there's no guesswork about what you'll be paying when. Most providers raise prices annually as well, so toob isn’t an outlier here – but knowing it’s a £2 annual increase is clearer than some other provider price hikes, and means there are no surprises mid-way through a contract.
What contracts does toob offer?
There are three contract lengths to pick from with toob. A 24-month contract carries the lowest monthly price. Directly with the provider, a 12-month contract costs a few pounds more but commits you for less time.
Both 12- and 24-month contracts carry the annual £2 increase, but choosing a rolling contract, while a lot more expensive each month, doesn't, as there's nothing holding you to it. If you opt to leave a fixed-term contract early, you'll have to pay an early termination charge.
Which areas does toob cover?
toob's own network covers the south coast including the likes of Southampton, Portsmouth, Fareham, Waterlooville and Farnborough.
The CityFibre partnership then carries toob into many other counties, from Plymouth and Bournemouth in the south to Newcastle and Middlesbrough in the north, taking in Norwich, Nottingham and Leeds along the way, to name a few places. It’s even reached Scotland – including Edinburgh, Glasgow and Aberdeen.
You can check if toob is available where you live with our postcode checker.
Broadband postcode checker
See what internet speeds are available and compare prices for any postcode in the UK.
What router does toob provide?
Every toob plan comes with a Linksys Wi-Fi 7 router. Wi-Fi 7 can handle more devices at once, copes better with interference from nearby networks and holds a steadier connection all round.
If you live in a larger home, the complete Wi-Fi add-on costs £6 a month and extends coverage with a Linksys mesh system. toob guarantees at least 35Mbps in your main living areas. If it can't manage that, you may be able to end the complete Wi-Fi add-on early with no termination fee.
Is it easy to switch to toob?
Switching your broadband is easy with One Touch Switch. Under this new Ofcom requirement, toob will handle the cancellation with your old provider and won't leave you without broadband until your toob service is live – so you're never left without a connection.
If your property doesn't have a fibre socket yet, an engineer may need to come out to fit one. The connection should then be up and running within a couple of hours. If a fibre socket’s already in place, you shouldn’t need a visit at all – the router is simply posted a few days ahead and you plug it in yourself.
There's a referral incentive too. If you refer someone who signs up to a 12- or 24-month contract, you both get £25. You don't even need to be a toob customer yourself to refer and the rewards are unlimited.
How to contact toob
There are plenty of ways to get in touch with toob. You can call the support team on 02392 065558, or there’s a contact form and help centre on the support pages. Existing customers can manage things through an account portal.
If your connection drops, check toob’s network status page. It shows live network issues and planned maintenance so it’s easy to see whether the problem is at your end or toob's.
Contact teams must be doing a good job too, as toob’s customer rating is strong. It holds an 'Excellent' score on Trustpilot, with a rating of 4.5 out of 5 from around 11,000 reviews at the time of writing.
That said, if things don’t go according to plan, you can raise a complaint. If it isn't resolved directly, you can take it to the Communications Ombudsman, but you'll need to give toob six weeks to try and put things right first.
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