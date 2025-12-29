BeFibre broadband provider review
BeFibre is a regional full fibre broadband provider founded in 2021. It’s one of the newer names in the UK broadband market, but it’s already making waves with its promise of ultrafast, reliable internet, offering speeds of up to 2.3Gbps.
We looked into what BeFibre has to offer, including its coverage, value, customer service, and equipment, and we’ll let you know how it compares to other providers in the broadband market.
BeFibre pros and cons
Pros
- Value for money
BeFibre's monthly prices are considerably low, even for its 12-month contracts.
- Flexible contract lengths
Choose between a 12 or 24-month contract length for your selected package.
Cons
- Availability
While it's available across multiple areas of the UK, its coverage only stretches to 200-300,000 homes.
About BeFibre Internet
BeFibre operates its own full fibre network, where fibre-optic cables run directly to your home, as opposed to traditional (i.e. slower and less reliable) copper broadband.
As a result, and similarly to other regional providers, BeFibre’s biggest draw is its speed and reliability. Its flagship deal is its Be2300 package, which boasts speeds up to 2.3Gbps, meaning it offers some of the fastest broadband speeds in the UK.
Similar to other full fibre networks, you’ll also get symmetrical upload and download speeds, which is a bit wild with these speeds, but it’s perfect if you live in a household with multiple users who are gaming online or creatives who are sending and receiving large files all at the same time.
Being a full fibre provider means it doesn’t require a separate landline rental, though BeFibre Internet does offer a ‘BeTalk’ fibre-powered phoneline, which is essentially a digital landline. This type of phone line is soon to become standard in the UK, as copper wiring is being made obsolete with the upcoming Digital Switchover.
BeTalk is offered at an additional fee of just £10 per month, but at the time of writing, it’s not clear if this includes unlimited UK minutes, so it’s best to check with them if this is of interest to you.
Speed and reliability
In addition to its Be2300 package that promises 2.3Gbps, BeFibre also offers Be200, Be500, and Be1000 packages, with each number roughly representing the symmetrical upload and download speeds in Mbps.
Since BeFibre is 100% full fibre, it stands to reason that the connection is reliable at these speeds too, but don’t forget that you’ll only enjoy a speed of 2.3Gbps if you have a 2.5GbE-ready device and Cat6 cabling.
It’s worth pointing out, too, that speeds of 900Mbps and above are only really achievable on your device if it’s either connected to the most advanced type of Wi-Fi router (Wi-Fi 7) or via an ethernet cable.
UK coverage
Like most altnets, BeFibre’s reach isn’t as widespread as other large networks like Sky, TalkTalk, or Virgin Media.
BeFibre operates its own independent full fibre network, currently covering around 270,000 premises across England. Areas include parts of Derbyshire, Essex, Greater Manchester, Merseyside, South Yorkshire, Warwickshire, and more.
While coverage is still expanding, it’s worth checking your postcode to see if you’re eligible. The best way to see if BeFibre is available to you is to use our broadband postcode checker.
Customer service
When we checked in December 2025, BeFibre Internet had a solid rating of 4.1 stars out of 5 on Trustpilot, based on over 6,000 reviews.
Customers praise the provider for its customer service, which includes fast responses, clear communication, and helpful support team. The support team is UK-based and available Monday to Saturday, which is reassuring if you ever run into any issues with your connection.
And as a comparison, this is significantly higher than a few other major UK internet providers like Virgin Media (1.4 out of 5) or Sky (1.3 out of 5).
BeFibre contract options
BeFibre offers contract lengths of either 12 months or 24 months. It also offers a FlexiMonth contract, which is ideal if you don’t want to be tied down to a fixed-term contract, but as we’d expect, the fee is higher per month.
If you sign up for a 12-month or 24-month contract, BeFibre promises not to hike up your price every April, which has become the standard for most large networks. BeFibre also includes free installation and a 30-day satisfaction guarantee, which gives new customers peace of mind. If you’re not happy within the first month, you can cancel without penalty.
Also, the provider offers a contract buy-out scheme, which can help if you’re currently stuck in an undesirable contract.
Does BeFibre Internet provide a social tariff?
No, it doesn’t look like BeFibre offers a social tariff for those receiving benefits like Jobseeker’s Allowance, Universal Credit, or others. If this is important to you, you might want to consider other providers who offer social tariffs at reasonable rates.
Home equipment and installation
As we’ve already mentioned, BeFibre operates on its own independent full fibre network, which means a traditional landline isn’t necessary.
All of BeFibre’s packages come with free standard installation. There also doesn’t seem to be any setup fees, and even its FlexiMonth packages promise no upfront costs, which is a nice plus.
BeFibre provides high-quality Linksys routers. Most plans come with a Wi-Fi 6 mesh router, while the higher-tier Be1000 and Be2300 plans include a Wi-Fi 7 router. These routers are capable of supporting multiple devices and delivering on the high wireless speeds that BeFibre’s fastest packages offer.
There’s also the option of its BeMesh extender, which is a system to ensure consistent Wi-Fi coverage throughout your home. BeMesh is available at just £5 a month extra.
Our verdict
Our expert opinion is that BeFibre stands out as a valuable option for customers located within its coverage areas. Its commitment to providing 100% full fibre broadband ensures a highly reliable connection with symmetrical download and upload speeds, and if you’re lucky enough to live in an area that offers the Be2300 package, you have access to one of the fastest networks in the UK.
The flexibility in contract lengths and the absence of mid-contract price hikes also make it a very attractive option. So, if BeFibre is available at your address, it’s definitely worth a look.
