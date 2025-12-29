About BeFibre Internet

BeFibre operates its own full fibre network, where fibre-optic cables run directly to your home, as opposed to traditional (i.e. slower and less reliable) copper broadband.

As a result, and similarly to other regional providers, BeFibre’s biggest draw is its speed and reliability. Its flagship deal is its Be2300 package, which boasts speeds up to 2.3Gbps, meaning it offers some of the fastest broadband speeds in the UK.

Similar to other full fibre networks, you’ll also get symmetrical upload and download speeds, which is a bit wild with these speeds, but it’s perfect if you live in a household with multiple users who are gaming online or creatives who are sending and receiving large files all at the same time.

Being a full fibre provider means it doesn’t require a separate landline rental, though BeFibre Internet does offer a ‘BeTalk’ fibre-powered phoneline, which is essentially a digital landline. This type of phone line is soon to become standard in the UK, as copper wiring is being made obsolete with the upcoming Digital Switchover.

BeTalk is offered at an additional fee of just £10 per month, but at the time of writing, it’s not clear if this includes unlimited UK minutes, so it’s best to check with them if this is of interest to you.

Speed and reliability

In addition to its Be2300 package that promises 2.3Gbps, BeFibre also offers Be200, Be500, and Be1000 packages, with each number roughly representing the symmetrical upload and download speeds in Mbps.

Since BeFibre is 100% full fibre, it stands to reason that the connection is reliable at these speeds too, but don’t forget that you’ll only enjoy a speed of 2.3Gbps if you have a 2.5GbE-ready device and Cat6 cabling.

It’s worth pointing out, too, that speeds of 900Mbps and above are only really achievable on your device if it’s either connected to the most advanced type of Wi-Fi router (Wi-Fi 7) or via an ethernet cable.