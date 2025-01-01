BeFibre broadband deals
Who is BeFibre?
BeFibre is an independent alternative broadband provider that offers full fibre internet (also called fibre-to-the-premises) to some of the more rural parts of the UK. It's known for providing competitive deals, no upfront fees, and its 30-day ‘Be Guarantee’.
BeFibre broadband also promises a fixed price for the duration of your contract, meaning you won’t have any surprise mid-contract price hikes.
Key features of BeFibre
Reliable full fibre broadband with download and upload speeds of up to 2.3Gbps
Offers both 12-month and 18-month contracts
No mid-contract price hikes
No upfront costs, setup fees, standard installation fees, or activation fees
Offers a free Wi-Fi 6 router and optional phone line rental
BeFibre’s BeMesh service ensures your home is free of those pesky dead zones
Comes with a 30-day satisfaction guarantee, meaning it will fix any issues free of charge or you can cancel without exit fees if you’re not happy
Refer a friend scheme means you and a friend could each get £50 if they sign up
Offers a contract buyout scheme, which means BeFibre may be able to reimburse you if your old provider hits you with an early termination fee
Why choose BeFibre for broadband?
BeFibre is worth considering for customers who can access its services. It’s always a good idea to make sure you know all the details of a provider before switching, so let’s take a closer look at BeFibre broadband.
What internet speeds do BeFibre offer?
The fastest internet speeds offered by BeFibre are upwards of 2.3Gbps, equivalent to 2300Mbps, which is considered extremely fast. This speed is mostly designed for top-end household internet users streaming 4K content or if multiple devices require a seamless connection for online gaming.
At the other end of the range, BeFibre’s Be150 package is likely more than sufficient for the typical home. A broadband speed of 150Mbps means you can stream 4K video on a few devices at once without buffering.
BeFibre also prides itself on offering the same upload and download speeds. This means that the upload speed is identical to the download speed, which is far better than the upload speeds larger providers can often manage with broadband networks like Openreach. It’s perfect for things like video calls and online gaming.
Does BeFibre Internet do mid-contract price rises?
No. BeFibre deals won’t increase the price while you’re in contract, which means you’re fixed into the same monthly rate for the entire length of your 12-month or 18-month contract.
Unlike most big providers, which hike their prices every April, BeFibre broadband makes it part of their selling point not to do so.
What types of BeFibre broadband packages are there?
BeFibre’s packages are divided into four categories, based on speed:
• BeFibre Be150 (upload and download speeds up to 150Mbps)
• BeFibre Be500 (upload and download speeds up to 500Mbps)
• BeFibre Be900 (upload and download speeds up to 900Mbps)
• BeFibre Be2300 (upload and download speeds up to 2300Mbps)
It should be noted that the fastest option, Be2300, is a relatively new package and isn’t available everywhere. If you need the best broadband speeds available, it’s worth getting in touch to see if it’s an option for your home.
What contract lengths are available with BeFibre Internet?
BeFibre deals come with the option of 12-month or 18-month contracts. Signing up to one of these means you’re locked into the same price for the entire duration of the contract.
BeFibre also offers 1-month rolling contracts, which they call FlexiMonth. These provide you with more flexibility if you need to end your contract for whatever reason, but the trade-off is that they cost more per month. The fastest deal, Be2300, is not available on a FlexiMonth contract.
Do BeFibre internet deals include home phone rental?
Since the network is 100% full fibre, a traditional landline isn’t required. If you still want landline telephone services and you’re signed up to a BeFibre package, you can add a service called BeTalk instead. The service is £10 a month, and unlike some other digital phone providers, there’s no additional cost for installation and setup.
If you’re adding the service for the first time and you want to keep your old number, BeFibre can help with that too, free of charge. The process takes around 12 days to finalise, and you’ll have a temporary BeTalk number in the meantime so you can still use its services.
How does BeFibre Internet compare to bigger broadband providers?
BeFibre broadband has a ‘Great’ rating of 4.2 out of 5 on Trustpilot as of March 2025, indicating that customers are fairly pleased with their service.
Compare this with other, larger internet providers like Virgin Media, which currently has a rating of roughly 1.4 out of 5, or Sky, which usually sits at around 1.3 out of 5.
Which areas in the country does BeFibre cover?
BeFibre’s full fibre is an independent network, which means it doesn’t rely on the Openreach network and brings ultrafast broadband to areas that Openreach doesn’t yet serve.
The BeFibre network is growing every day. According to its website, BeFibre full fibre broadband is currently available in towns and villages in the following counties:
• Derbyshire
• Essex
• Gloucestershire
• Greater Manchester
• Hertfordshire
• Lancashire
• Leicestershire
• Lincolnshire
• Merseyside
• Northamptonshire
• Nottinghamshire
• Shropshire
• South Yorkshire
• Staffordshire
• Warwickshire
• Worcestershire
Is it easy to switch to BeFibre Home broadband?
Thanks to the new One Touch Switch process introduced in 2024, switching to an alternative provider is now easier than ever. You no longer have to contact your old provider to cancel your contract if you’re moving to a new provider on a different network.
How to contact BeFibre broadband
If you’re already a customer, the easiest way to contact BeFibre’s customer service is via an online form. Alternatively, you can call 0330 088 8383 during normal business times.
