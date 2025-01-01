BeFibre broadband deals

Why choose BeFibre for broadband?

BeFibre is worth considering for customers who can access its services. It’s always a good idea to make sure you know all the details of a provider before switching, so let’s take a closer look at BeFibre broadband.

What internet speeds do BeFibre offer?

The fastest internet speeds offered by BeFibre are upwards of 2.3Gbps, equivalent to 2300Mbps, which is considered extremely fast. This speed is mostly designed for top-end household internet users streaming 4K content or if multiple devices require a seamless connection for online gaming.

At the other end of the range, BeFibre’s Be150 package is likely more than sufficient for the typical home. A broadband speed of 150Mbps means you can stream 4K video on a few devices at once without buffering.

BeFibre also prides itself on offering the same upload and download speeds. This means that the upload speed is identical to the download speed, which is far better than the upload speeds larger providers can often manage with broadband networks like Openreach. It’s perfect for things like video calls and online gaming.

Does BeFibre Internet do mid-contract price rises?

No. BeFibre deals won’t increase the price while you’re in contract, which means you’re fixed into the same monthly rate for the entire length of your 12-month or 18-month contract.

Unlike most big providers, which hike their prices every April, BeFibre broadband makes it part of their selling point not to do so.