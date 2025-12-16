Hey!Broadband provider review
Hey!Broadband is a regional broadband provider founded in 2019, with a specific focus on smaller towns and villages in the southeast of England. It has a reputation for being reasonably priced and having a reliable service.
We took a close look at what Hey!Broadband has to offer, including its speeds, coverage, customer service, and equipment, to determine whether it’s worth considering versus other competitors in the broadband market.
Hey!Broadband pros and cons
Pros
- Good value deals
Hey!Broadband's initial monthly prices are great value when you consider the ultrafast speeds on offer.
- Contract buyout scheme
Hey!Broadband runs a scheme that will help to manage early exit fees if you're still in your old contract.
Cons
- Trustpilot rating
As of December 2025, Hey!Broadband's 3.9 rating on Trustpilot is slightly lower than some other regional providers.
About Hey!Broadband: key features
Hey!Broadband, like most alternative providers, supplies full fibre across its entire network. This means you’ll have fibre-optic cables running directly to your home, as opposed to traditional (i.e. slower and less reliable) copper broadband.
All packages come with unlimited downloads and no setup fee or installation fee (aside from a small installation fee for rolling 30-day contracts). It also offers a service called ‘Mesh Wi-Fi’ that comes with ‘Superpods’, which are devices designed to eliminate any Wi-Fi dead spots in your home by extending its reach.
Being a full fibre provider means Hey!Broadband offers a VoIP service, which is soon to be the new standard when it comes to calling from a landline. Hey!Broadband’s VoIP service includes all calls to UK landlines, and you can even keep your old number for a one-off fee.
Hey!Broadband contract options
Another bonus feature of Hey!Broadband is its contract buyout scheme. If you’re stuck in an expensive contract with another provider and you don’t want to risk a cancellation fee, you can contact Hey!Broadband, who can help negotiate switching over to H!B. We’ve found that this is a stress-relieving experience that few altnets provide.
The contract lengths provide you with more choice than usual: depending on your needs, you can go for a 24-month fixed term, a 12-month fixed term, or a rolling, 30-day contract.
Typically, the longer the contract you sign up for, the lower your monthly bill, but the rolling monthly contract provides the most flexibility, if that’s what you need. Just remember that if you sign up for a fixed-term contract and you have to break the contract for any reason, you’ll probably get hit with an early termination fee.
Speed and reliability
Because of its full fibre network, Hey!Broadband offers internet speeds of up to 900Mbps on its ‘Gigafast 900’ plan, which is plenty for the majority of households currently. Its other plans clock in at 400Mbps for the ‘Megafast 400’ plan and 150Mbps with the ‘Superfast 150’ plan.
All its plans provide symmetrical upload and download speeds meaning you can expect an identical speed for both downloading and uploading, which is perfect for things like online gaming or video streaming. And as a 100% full fibre network, you can count on its reliability.
It’s worth pointing out that, unless you have an advanced Wi-Fi 7 router, speeds of 900Mbps are only really achievable if your device is connected via a wired connection. Standard Wi-Fi just isn’t made for that kind of power. But at least with its Mesh Wi-Fi service, you won’t have any places in your home where you lose internet connection.
UK coverage
Like most regional providers, Hey!Broadband’s reach isn’t as widespread as other large providers like Sky, TalkTalk, or Virgin Media. Instead, it uses its own independent network, which is currently available in areas around Oxford, Reading, Guildford, and Brighton, as well as many smaller towns in those and nearby counties.
Sometimes coverage maps can be confusing, so the best way to see if it’s available to you is to use our broadband postcode checker.
Hey!Broadband contributes to the ever-growing trend of smaller full fibre providers offering alternatives to larger, more established companies, especially in regions where they have built their dedicated infrastructure.
Customer service
Hey!Broadband puts a strong emphasis on its customer service, and you can find plenty of testimonials on its website. When we checked in December 2025, Hey!Broadband had a ‘Great’ rating of 3.9 stars out of 5 on Trustpilot, based on over 4,500 reviews.
This is a little lower than some of Hey!Broadband’s competing regional providers, but significantly higher than many of the major UK internet providers like Virgin Media (1.4 out of 5) or Sky (1.3 out of 5).
Customer reviews mention the high speeds and a quick resolution of billing issues. Some consumers were frustrated by initial service interruptions, but most reviews appreciate Hey!Broadband’s friendly customer service. When replying to poor ratings, we’ve seen that a Hey!Broadband representative is quick to reply to try to work things out.
Does Hey!Broadband provide a social tariff?
Yes, it does. Hey!Broadband’s social tariff is called Everyday Fibre, and it provides an impressive 100Mbps for £19 a month. Granted, this is more expensive than some other social tariffs on the market, but it’s also one of the fastest. Plus, you still benefit from Hey!Broadband’s symmetrical uploads and downloads, so one household on the social tariff can still stream and browse online with multiple devices at once.
Hey!Broadband’s Everyday Fibre is a 12-month contract, and unlike its other fixed-term contracts, you won’t experience a price hike in April. You’ll also get a free router and free standard installation (which Hey! claims is worth £150), but to be fair, those things are included with all of its packages.
If you currently receive benefits like Universal Credit, Pension Credit, Income Support, or Income-based Jobseeker's Allowance, all you have to do is contact Hey!Broadband to apply. Then, a representative will contact you to request the relevant documentation.
Home equipment and installation
As mentioned previously, Hey!Broadband operates on a 100% full fibre network, which means you may need an engineer visit to install the connection. The installation is usually pretty straightforward, and if you need an engineer to come into your home, at least it’s free.
Hey! Broadband usually supplies Wi-Fi 6-compatible routers with its broadband packages, which are designed to support faster speeds and better performance for multiple devices. It’s not clear exactly which model you’ll get, but in our experience, they’re fairly common, so if you don’t like the one you get, you can always find a different one.
Does Hey!Broadband increase prices?
Unlike some other altnets, however, Hey!Broadband’s packages do come with an annual increase of £2 every April, which was introduced just recently. The amount is slightly less than what we generally consider standard, but it’s worth keeping in mind.
Our verdict: should you choose Hey!Broadband?
Our expert opinion is that Hey!Broadband stands as a valuable option for customers, so long as you’re located within its specific coverage areas in the South of England. As with any 100% full fibre altnet broadband, you can expect a highly reliable connection with symmetrical download and upload speeds.
A significant indicator of its quality is its ‘Great’ Trustpilot rating of 3.9 out of 5 stars, which indicates a relatively high customer satisfaction, especially when compared with other larger, more established providers.
However, potential customers should be aware of its mid-contract price rises, as this policy is relatively new. But if Hey!Broadband is available at your address and you are comfortable with their contract terms, it presents a compelling choice for fast, reliable, and well-regarded full fibre broadband.
