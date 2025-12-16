About Hey!Broadband: key features

Hey!Broadband, like most alternative providers, supplies full fibre across its entire network. This means you’ll have fibre-optic cables running directly to your home, as opposed to traditional (i.e. slower and less reliable) copper broadband.

All packages come with unlimited downloads and no setup fee or installation fee (aside from a small installation fee for rolling 30-day contracts). It also offers a service called ‘Mesh Wi-Fi’ that comes with ‘Superpods’, which are devices designed to eliminate any Wi-Fi dead spots in your home by extending its reach.

Being a full fibre provider means Hey!Broadband offers a VoIP service, which is soon to be the new standard when it comes to calling from a landline. Hey!Broadband’s VoIP service includes all calls to UK landlines, and you can even keep your old number for a one-off fee.

Hey!Broadband contract options

Another bonus feature of Hey!Broadband is its contract buyout scheme. If you’re stuck in an expensive contract with another provider and you don’t want to risk a cancellation fee, you can contact Hey!Broadband, who can help negotiate switching over to H!B. We’ve found that this is a stress-relieving experience that few altnets provide.

The contract lengths provide you with more choice than usual: depending on your needs, you can go for a 24-month fixed term, a 12-month fixed term, or a rolling, 30-day contract.

Typically, the longer the contract you sign up for, the lower your monthly bill, but the rolling monthly contract provides the most flexibility, if that’s what you need. Just remember that if you sign up for a fixed-term contract and you have to break the contract for any reason, you’ll probably get hit with an early termination fee.

Speed and reliability

Because of its full fibre network, Hey!Broadband offers internet speeds of up to 900Mbps on its ‘Gigafast 900’ plan, which is plenty for the majority of households currently. Its other plans clock in at 400Mbps for the ‘Megafast 400’ plan and 150Mbps with the ‘Superfast 150’ plan.

All its plans provide symmetrical upload and download speeds meaning you can expect an identical speed for both downloading and uploading, which is perfect for things like online gaming or video streaming. And as a 100% full fibre network, you can count on its reliability.

It’s worth pointing out that, unless you have an advanced Wi-Fi 7 router, speeds of 900Mbps are only really achievable if your device is connected via a wired connection. Standard Wi-Fi just isn’t made for that kind of power. But at least with its Mesh Wi-Fi service, you won’t have any places in your home where you lose internet connection.