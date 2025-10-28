YouFibre broadband review
YouFibre is an independent full fibre alternative broadband network (also known as an ‘altnet’) that launched in 2019. It’s known for its strong focus on customer support and ultrafast speeds, and it currently supplies over 2 million homes in the UK via its network partner Netomnia.
We examined YouFibre’s speed offerings, coverage areas, customer service, social tariff, and installation process to determine whether it is a credible competitor in the UK broadband market.
YouFibre pros and cons
Pros
- Excellent connectivity
YouFibre provides one of the fastest, most reliable broadband experiences in the UK.
- Great customer service
YouFibre has a high Trustpilot rating and responds quickly to any negative reviews.
Cons
- UK coverage
As a regional provider, YouFibre's network is only available to about 10% of UK homes.
Compare YouFibre broadband deals
About YouFibre
YouFibre, like most altnets, operates on a 100% full fibre network, or FTTP (fibre to the premises), which means fibre-optic cables run directly to your home. This has been shown to provide a faster and much more reliable connection than traditional copper broadband.
Also like other altnets, YouFibre also boasts symmetrical upload and download speeds, which is wild, considering the speeds that it offers: up to 7000Mbps average speeds. Yes, you read that right: speeds up to 7Gbps.
Being a full fibre provider means it doesn’t require a separate landline rental, though unlike some other altnets, YouFibre gives you the option of adding a phone service to your broadband package, called YouPhone.
YouFibre contracts come as either 18 months or a rolling, 30-day contract. The rolling monthly contract provides more flexibility, but they’re more expensive per month. Just remember that if you sign up for a fixed term contract and you have to leave for any reason and can’t take the broadband with you, you’ll likely face an early termination fee.
Other important features of YouFibre include its referral scheme of £50 (as of August 2025) for both you and your referred friend, 24/7 customer service, no upfront costs or installation fees, and best yet, the promise of no mid-contract price hikes, if you sign up with one of its 18-month plans.
Speed and reliability
YouFibre, thanks to its 100% full fibre service, advertises speeds of up to 8Gbps (8000Mbps), which is crazy fast. This connection comes with its ‘You 8000’ plan, which claims you’ll get an average of 7000Mbps for uploading and downloading.
Its other packages are:
- You 2000, with an average speed of 1800Mbps
- You 1000, with an average speed of 900Mbps
- You 500, with an average speed of 500Mbps, and
- You 150, with an average speed of 150Mbps
YouFibre offers a minimum speed guarantee, and it also offers YouMesh, which can ensure your whole house is covered and eliminate any annoying ‘dead spots’ in your home.
Generally speaking, speeds of over 1Gbps are only really necessary for households that expect heavy internet use, like when multiple users deal with large files, game online at the same time or need the fastest speeds for working from home. Most households will still be able to enjoy the slower packages, even at peak times.
YouFibre’s reliability comes from its 100% full fibre network, or in other words, it doesn’t use the old copper wiring that’s prone to outages and slowdowns on the network.
UK coverage
As an altnet, YouFibre’s broadband coverage isn’t as strong as that of nationwide networks like Openreach or Virgin Media. It uses its own independent network (via Netomnia), which is currently available to around 10% of the country.
From what we can see, there are pockets of service around the cities of Cardiff, Manchester, Liverpool, Belfast, and a few others, but it’s hard to guarantee, unless you check with your address on our broadband postcode checker.
In any case, YouFibre currently supplies over 2 million homes across the UK, and the network is always growing.
Customer service
YouFibre places a strong emphasis on customer support, providing 24/7 UK-based customer service. In recognition of its service quality, YouFibre won the 2025 Uswitch Telecoms Award for Regional Broadband Provider of the Year. We felt that YouFibre stands out for ‘raising the bar for broadband where it matters most’.
When we checked in August 2025, YouFibre had a very impressive rating of 4.7 stars out of 5 on Trustpilot, based on nearly 32,000 reviews. Many of the reviews comment on hassle-free installation and a fast, professional manner of solving problems.
In comparison, this is a far better score than some major UK internet providers like Virgin Media (1.4 out of 5) and Sky (1.3 out of 5).
To contact a customer service representative, YouFibre provides the number 0330 822 2222. There’s also a Webchat feature on its website.
Social tariff
YouFibre recently introduced its own social tariff, claiming that everyone should have access to ultrafast and ultra-affordable broadband. However, the package is £16 a month for an 18-month contract, with a promise of average speeds of 50Mbps. This is noticeably more expensive than many other social tariffs available on the market.
However, as part of the social tariff agreement, if your situation changes before the end of the contract, you can just let them know and the provider will waive the early termination fee.
YouFibre’s social tariff is available to new and existing customers who receive Income Support, Pension Credit, Income-related Job Seekers Allowance, Housing Benefit, Personal Independence Payment, Attendance Allowance, or Universal Credit. Also, you’ll have to provide evidence of receiving qualifying state benefits before an order can be confirmed.
Home equipment and installation
By signing up to one of its larger packages, specifically You 2000 or You 8000, YouFibre supplies the YouFibre Wi-Fi 7 Hub Pro, and if you’re worried about dead spots in your home, you can add YouMesh routers for just £7 a month extra, which act as extenders for Wi-Fi in your home.
YouFibre’s smaller packages come with the Amazon eero 6 router, which has decent reviews, especially for larger homes.
YouFibre offers free installation, no set up fees, and free activation with all its 18-month broadband plans. If you opt for a 30-day rolling contract, a small fee may apply.
Our opinion
Our expert opinion is that YouFibre stands out as a fantastic option who are looking for ultrafast and reliable broadband. It’s not hard to understand why YouFibre won the 2025 Uswitch Telecoms Award for Regional Broadband Provider of the Year
Its wide range of options means it can cater to anyone’s internet needs, and it’s proven to be reliable and fast. It’s well deserving of its ‘Excellent’ rating of 4.7 stars out of 5 on Trustpilot, which also indicates high levels of customer satisfaction.
Therefore, as long as the service is available in your area, YouFibre is an excellent choice for full fibre broadband.
