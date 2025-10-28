YouFibre broadband review

UK coverage

As an altnet, YouFibre’s broadband coverage isn’t as strong as that of nationwide networks like Openreach or Virgin Media. It uses its own independent network (via Netomnia), which is currently available to around 10% of the country.

From what we can see, there are pockets of service around the cities of Cardiff, Manchester, Liverpool, Belfast, and a few others, but it’s hard to guarantee, unless you check with your address on our broadband postcode checker.

In any case, YouFibre currently supplies over 2 million homes across the UK, and the network is always growing.

Customer service

YouFibre places a strong emphasis on customer support, providing 24/7 UK-based customer service. In recognition of its service quality, YouFibre won the 2025 Uswitch Telecoms Award for Regional Broadband Provider of the Year. We felt that YouFibre stands out for ‘raising the bar for broadband where it matters most’.

When we checked in August 2025, YouFibre had a very impressive rating of 4.7 stars out of 5 on Trustpilot, based on nearly 32,000 reviews. Many of the reviews comment on hassle-free installation and a fast, professional manner of solving problems.

In comparison, this is a far better score than some major UK internet providers like Virgin Media (1.4 out of 5) and Sky (1.3 out of 5).

To contact a customer service representative, YouFibre provides the number 0330 822 2222. There’s also a Webchat feature on its website.

Social tariff

YouFibre recently introduced its own social tariff, claiming that everyone should have access to ultrafast and ultra-affordable broadband. However, the package is £16 a month for an 18-month contract, with a promise of average speeds of 50Mbps. This is noticeably more expensive than many other social tariffs available on the market.

However, as part of the social tariff agreement, if your situation changes before the end of the contract, you can just let them know and the provider will waive the early termination fee.

YouFibre’s social tariff is available to new and existing customers who receive Income Support, Pension Credit, Income-related Job Seekers Allowance, Housing Benefit, Personal Independence Payment, Attendance Allowance, or Universal Credit. Also, you’ll have to provide evidence of receiving qualifying state benefits before an order can be confirmed.