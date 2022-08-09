Gaming trend report

Most anticipated video games of 2022

Search volume was found for each upcoming 2022 game from VG247’s list of video game release dates 2022 (as of July 14 2022).

For each, global search volume for July 2021 to June 2022 was sourced using Google Ads Keyword Planner making sure that all of the keywords related just to the game itself.

For example, in instances where games are a remake or reboot, the term “[game] remake”, was used.

And games where the title is a generic word, the title of the game followed by the word “game” was used.

The most over and underrated video games

For this section, each game that has already been released in 2022 was used (again using the VG247 list).

Each game’s critic and audience review score was sourced from Metacritic. The difference between the two scores was then calculated, with games with a significantly higher critic score being overrated, and those where the critic score is significantly lower than the user scores being underrated.

If a game was released on multiple platforms, then average scores were taken across each of these.

Most iconic video game characters

An initial list of 50 iconic video game characters was sourced from GamesRadar+.

For each of these characters, the number of annual Google searches and Instagram posts mentioning the character were sourced.

Again, the search terms were checked and modified to ensure they mainly returned results relating to the character.

Each character was then given a normalised score out of 10 for both factors before taking an average of these scores.

Most popular games on social media

For each game, the number of views on TikTok, as well as posts on Instagram and Reddit was sourced.

Again, each game was given a normalised score out of 10 to determine the most popular.

Most successful sequels/remakes

Looking at a number of games that have spawned sequels or been remade (from all-time, not just 2022), the Metacritic critic review score for both the remake/sequel and the original/previous game were sourced.

The difference between these scores was then calculated to see how often the original is better than the remake/sequel.

If a game was released on multiple platforms, an average of its critic scores on each platform was taken.

Games that have maintained their popularity

Looking at the currently most played games on Steam that have been released for at least two years, the number of average monthly players on the month of each game’s release was sourced using Steam Charts.

This was then compared against the average monthly when each game had been out for five years to see which have maintained their popularity the most.

Note these numbers only relate to PC games that are played on the Steam platform. In addition, the release months here relate to when the game was fully released (not including Early Access or beta versions) and also when the game was launched on Steam (they may have been released on other consoles/platforms slightly earlier).

Longest to download

The estimated storage space required to download each of 2022’s released and upcoming games was sourced from a number of different news articles, which can be viewed here.