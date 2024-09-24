Renault is offering up to £2,000 off with its New for Old scrappage scheme. To be eligible you must have owned the trade-in car for at least 90 days. New cars need to be ordered by 3 October 2022 and registered by 31 December.

Examples include the Renault Clio, £500 and the Renault Captur, £2,000.

Renault scrappage scheme

Is the scrappage scheme worth it?

Remember that dealers might offer their own scrappage or trade-in schemes. Some of the offers might not be available on top of other customer discounts, so it’s worth weighing up if you might get more by haggling a better deal for your new car and scrapping or selling your current car elsewhere.

How to save on car insurance

Getting a deal on your trade in can save you money but there are other things you can also do to reduce the cost of your car insurance .

Having a black box fitted

Lowering your mileage

Parking in a private driveway or garage

Considering a multi-car insurance policy

Choosing a car from a low insurance group

Black box car insurance

Having a black box fitted means your driver behaviour is monitored. The telematics box reports on how you accelerate, brake and negotiate sharp bends as well as what time your drive and on what sorts of roads.

The data is analysed, and if your scores are positive, your car insurance may be discounted over time.

Lowering mileage

If you drive fewer miles in a year this could result in a lower car insurance premium.

Parking in a private driveway

Parking in a private driveway or garage can also attract a discount. Car insurers may take into account where you park, depending where you live.

A multi car insurance policy

If your driveway is cluttered with cars, you may want to consider a multi car insurance policy

Choosing a car from a lower insurance group

The lower the value of the car and the cheaper it is repair, the less car insurance you may have to pay.