What is the Expensive Car Supplement for EVs?

The Expensive Car Supplement, often called the 'luxury car tax', is a fee added to your Vehicle Excise Duty (VED or road tax).

For zero-emission cars, the threshold is now £50,000. This is up from £40,000 for petrol and diesel cars.

For used car buyers, this means you must pay the supplement every year until the car is six years old, even if you bought it for much less than £40,000.

It's also crucial to remember that the £50,000 limit is based on the list price when the car was brand new. This includes any factory-fitted optional extras but doesn't take into account dealer discounts or incentives.

How does the 2028 pay-per-mile tax work?

The Electric Vehicle Excise Duty (eVED) is a new, distance-based road tax for electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles scheduled to come into effect in April 2028.

It's designed to replace declining fuel duty revenues as more drivers transition to electric cars. The current rates are as follows:

Fully Electric Vehicles (EVs): 3p per mile

3p per mile Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs): 1.5p per mile

These rates are designed to offset the loss of fuel duty as more people switch to electric.

How do tax changes affect my EV insurance?

Whilst tax has gone up, insurance premiums for EVs are also currently 25-40% higher than their petrol equivalents due to their repair complexities.

Because running costs are changing, it's a good idea to compare car insurance quotes annually to ensure you're not overpaying.

What other costs are there for EV owners?

The new tax isn't the only cost EV owners have to think about: