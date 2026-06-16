What is Insurance Premium Tax (IPT)?

Insurance Premium Tax is a government tax applied to most general insurance policies in the UK, like car insurance. It's charged on the price of your insurance premium, not on any claims you make.

Your insurer collects IPT when you pay for your policy and then passes it on to HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC). You don't pay it separately. It's included in the total price you see when you buy insurance.

What is the current rate of Insurance Premium Tax?

There are two main rates of Insurance Premium Tax in the UK. These are set by the government and confirmed by HMRC.

The standard rate is currently 12%1. This applies to most types of insurance, including car insurance, home insurance, pet insurance, travel insurance, and most commercial policies.

The higher rate is currently 20%1. This applies to a smaller number of insurance products, such as certain travel insurance policies sold alongside goods or services, warranties, and some add-on cover types.

These rates can change during government budgets, so it's always worth checking the latest HMRC guidance if you want the most up-to-date figure.

1Correct as of June 2026

How is Insurance Premium Tax calculated in your policy?

IPT is added as a percentage of your insurance premium. For example:

Your car insurance policy costs £1,000 The standard 12% rate means IPT adds £120 on top The total price is £1,120

This is why comparing insurance quotes is important. All providers include IPT in their pricing, so you're always comparing total costs rather than hidden extras.