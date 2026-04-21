Why does parking location affect my car insurance cost?

Car insurance providers use large amounts of claims data to assess risk. Where you park your car overnight plays a big role in that assessment. This is because it affects the likelihood of:

Theft or attempted theft

Vandalism

Accidental damage from other vehicles, including hit-and-run incidents

Your postcode also has a significant impact on your car insurance because insurers use it to track local crime rates and historical car insurance claims statistics in your specific area.This means the ‘best’ place to park can vary depending on where you live. That said, some locations are generally seen as lower risk than others.

Where is the safest place to park your car at night for insurance?

From an insurance point of view, private and secured locations tend to carry the lowest risk. These usually include:

Locked compounds

Secure, access-controlled car parks

Private driveways (in many cases)

Street parking is usually viewed as higher risk because the car is exposed to passing traffic, opportunistic theft and vandalism.

But local conditions also matter. For example, a quiet residential street in a low-crime area may be viewed differently to a busy urban road.

Is a garage the safest place to park your vehicle at night?

While a garage logically seems like the safest option, this might not always be the case. Some insurers could price your insurance lower if you park in a carport or in a driveway, for instance.

While garages do protect cars from weather and opportunistic theft, insurers might rate them as higher risk than expected because:

Cars are frequently damaged while manoeuvring in and out

Theft can occur following a home burglary if keys are taken

Garages may be less secure than assumed, especially if rarely locked

In some cases, parking on a well-lit private driveway could be viewed as safer than using a garage. Ultimately, it boils down to the specific insurer’s claims data - some may view it as more risky than others.

This highlights the importance of comparing car insurance from a range of different providers, to find the policy which suits you best - and also suits your bank balance.

How do insurers rate parking in a private driveway?

Parking on a private driveway usually reduces the risk of street-related damage, such as being hit by passing traffic. Although it can still carry risk if the driveway is:

Unlit

Unsecured

Easily visible from the road

Adding security features - such as motion-sensor lighting, gates or a driveway security bollard - can help reduce risk. They might also positively affect how insurers view your parking arrangements.

What is the definition of a 'locked compound'?

A locked compound is one of the most secure parking options from an insurance perspective.

It usually means:

The area is fully enclosed by fencing or walls

Access is controlled by a key, fob, code or security guard

Entry is restricted to authorised users only

Because access is tightly controlled, locked compounds are often associated with lower theft and vandalism rates. This could help keep premiums down.

What about parking in a residential car park or zone?

Residential parking schemes - such as council-run permit zones or shared car parks - can be confusing.

In most cases, parking in a residential car park is still classed by insurers as street parking, even if it’s designated for residents. While permit schemes can reduce congestion, they don’t always prevent theft or damage, so insurers could rate them similarly to on-street parking.

What is considered a secure public car park?

A secure public car park isn’t the same as an open supermarket or town-centre car park.

Insurers usually define a secure public car park as one that is:

Fenced or enclosed

Gated with controlled access (key, fob or barrier)

Sometimes monitored by CCTV or on-site staff

These features can significantly reduce risk compared to open car parks that allow unrestricted access.

What if my overnight parking location varies?

If you park in different places overnight, you should declare the location where the car is most often kept overnight.

If your parking is genuinely split - for example, half the week at one address and half at another - it’s best to contact your insurer directly. They can advise how to declare this correctly and avoid problems if you need to make a claim.

When can I park without car insurance?

If your car is declared off the road with a Statutory Off Road Notification (SORN), it doesn’t need insurance - but only if it’s kept entirely on private land, such as a driveway or garage.

A SORN vehicle cannot legally be parked:

On the road

In a residential car park

In any public parking area

The only exception is driving it to a pre-booked MOT test, which still requires insurance.

Why must I always be honest about my parking address?

Your overnight parking location is a key part of your insurance risk profile. Deliberately giving false information - such as claiming you use a garage when you actually park on the street – can be classed as fraud.

If discovered, your insurer could:

Refuse to pay a claim

Cancel your policy

Invalidate the car insurance policy entirely

It’s really important not to give false information just for the sake of saving a few pounds. Always be honest when you apply for insurance, as this will ensure your cover remains valid, which could pay off when you need it most.