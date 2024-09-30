Explore alternatives to driving together

When trying to convince your elderly parents to retire from driving, it’s a good idea to highlight their other options for getting around and remind them that their independence need not suffer.

There are many schemes across the UK to encourage older people to use public transport, including the older person’s bus pass for those aged 66 and over. This gives them access to reduced fares across the country. Londoners can claim free travel (time restrictions apply) on the entire TfL network with a 60+ London Oyster photocard or the Freedom Pass.

If your parent has additional mobility needs, they may be able to use Community Transport schemes, which usually consist of wheelchair-accessible minibus transport. Age UK has a tool where you can search for these services in your parent’s local area, and in some parts of the UK, they run a ‘befriending scheme’ offering elderly people a travel companion.

Offering support and assistance

It’s important that your elderly relative doesn’t feel like their change in circumstances is an afterthought to those around them. You should continue to offer support and assistance even after you have both agreed that they should stop driving, particularly when offering your parent a lift.

Be sure to proactively ask and offer assistance, rather than waiting for them to ask, which may make them feel like a burden.

Build a plan with other family members or friends to offer lifts—not just to important appointments, but for regular outings. It’s important to help maintain a sense of normalcy in your parent’s life, and this lies in supporting them to continue to lead a full life that isn’t confined to GP visits.

What to do if your elderly parent disagrees that their driving ability has changed?

When trying to convince your elderly parent to give up driving, it’s possible that they may get defensive. It’s important that you continue to handle the conversation with sensitivity and respect, as it’s normal to be resistant to what feels like the sacrificing of their independence.

If, after restarting your argument, you are still met with disagreement, you could suggest that your parent seek the advice of their GP. Whilst drivers are expected to self-certify their fitness to drive after turning 70, healthcare professionals can nevertheless offer advice and perspective on the cognitive and physical changes that are making driving independently unwise.

You can also suggest that your parent visit a driving mobility centre for an independent assessment. Advice from those closest to us can often make us stubborn, so sometimes an objective third party is the best option.

Assessors at these centres determine your relative’s physical and cognitive fitness, as well as any additional needs. They may also discuss car modifications that will allow your parent to continue driving independently.

How to help them adjust and retain self-esteem

A key point to emphasise throughout these discussions is that being unable to drive independently does not make it the end of the road for your parent’s independent life. Impress that this is simply a new chapter to navigate and that they should continue to get out to see friends or do their shopping, and that they can lean on you for support whenever they need it.

Being too old to drive can be a difficult thing for some people to accept, so it's important to do all you can to ensure that your parents still have an active social life even without their own car. If your parent will be making the switch to public transport for getting out and about, offer to run some of their regular routes with them so they can build confidence on the network.