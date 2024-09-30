Tips to help an elderly person get in and out of a car

Easiest car to get in and out of for seniors

If you are looking to buy a new car and regularly have senior passengers, there are certain features to look out for.

Age Co suggests looking for cars with adjustable seat cushions, in order to provide extra support and comfort for long journeys. Similarly, vehicles with good lumbar support and extra legroom are helpful too.

One of the simplest things to consider when looking at cars is their height. SUVs and similar cars tend to be larger, and the seat height is better suited to elderly passengers, as they won’t need to lower themselves into a sitting position. Bigger vehicles are also great if you need to transport a wheelchair or other mobility aid.

Age Co and some car retailers have excellent guides to picking cars that suit seniors’ needs. For example, Arnold Clark has collated a list of the most accessible cars, ranging from Ford to Mazda models.

Preparing for the journey

Before picking up an elderly passenger, consider how your car needs to be set up for them to keep them safe and comfortable.

Bring the seats forward so that they are better placed to sit down when entering the car and so that they can sit comfortably during the journey.

If you know they will be bringing along any mobility aids, make sure there is space in your car to stow these and keep them easily accessible to bring back out once you arrive at your destination.

Assisting with entry

When getting into a car, we typically step in with one leg sideways. However, this is impossible for some elderly passengers and not least a trip hazard. The best way to assist an older person in getting into a car is to encourage them to sit and then swivel.

Help them back up into the seat and then sit, being careful not to bump their head on the way down. Once they are securely and comfortably sat down, get them to bring one leg at a time inside the vehicle. If your passenger is particularly weak, you can support them by lifting their legs by the back of their knees.

Securing the passenger

If your passenger has a limited range of movement, you can assist them in putting on their seatbelt or you fit a seat belt reaching device. This simply attaches to the belt and offers a longer reach to the belt to secure it.

Be sure that any mobility devices they have brought with them do not pose a hazard to you as the driver. If in doubt, stow them in the boot or backseat, and be sure to retrieve them prior to assisting them out of the vehicle.