Signs your age has affected your driving ability: When to reassess your driving

Understanding the impact of ageing on driving ability

Physical changes and their effects on driving

Getting older is a process that happens to everyone at different speeds. There is no specific age where you can definitively say, “I am physically too old to be driving”. In fact, there are nearly 140,000 drivers over the age of 90 in the UK alone.

Therefore, it is your responsibility to pay attention to the physical changes your body undergoes and consider how these are affecting your ability to drive safely and enjoyably. Arthritis can make it painful to properly control the steering wheel or the gear stick, and weakness or loss of sensation in your feet could place you in a dangerous position if you are unable to brake.

It may be that, once in the car, you feel physically fine to drive, but getting yourself in and out of the vehicle is painful or difficult. This may not necessitate you giving up driving, but it is important to obtain mobility aids to assist you where you can in these circumstances.

Cognitive changes affecting driving

It can be tricky to spot the effects of ageing on your cognitive abilities yourself, so it’s important to be receptive and honest with relatives and friends.

They may notice that you’ve been more forgetful than usual, or that it takes you a little while longer to register a sound or something in your environment. These cognitive changes have as much of an effect on your driving as any physical changes and may cause you to become confused on the road or to misunderstand road signs.

Key signs it’s time to reconsider your driving habits

It may not always be the case that you have undergone any noticeable physical or cognitive changes that would necessitate giving up driving. As you get older, you should consistently take note of your travel experiences and pay attention to any warning signs.

Some signs to look out for are:

Frequent close calls and minor accidents: If you’re starting to have more close calls on the road, it’s time to reevaluate your safety and competency.

Difficulty observing traffic signals and signs: This may be due to issues with eyesight or trouble processing information. Visiting an optician may rectify the problem with a new prescription, but they will be able to check your eye health in more detail too.

Getting lost in familiar places: Getting lost or confused on your usual routes is an indication of changes in your cognitive health. You should speak to your GP for advice before this worsens.

Struggles with multi-tasking: If you are unable to complete some of the essential driving multitasking, like checking for oncoming vehicles whilst pulling out at a junction or signalling to change lanes, you may be increasing your risk of a collision.

Feedback from friends and family: As passengers, your friends and family may notice concerning behaviour that you, as the driver, either miss or write off. It’s important to be open to hearing their concerns and act on them together.