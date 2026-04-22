Understanding goods in transit insurance helps protect your valuable cargo from theft, loss or damage while you're on the move. Plus, see how public liability insurance and hire and reward insurance fit into your van insurance needs.

What is goods in transit insurance and why do I need it?

Goods in transit insurance protects goods you carry in your van from loss, theft or damage while they’re being transported for business.

This means the cover pays out if goods are stolen from your van, damaged in an accident or lost in transit. It applies during loading, unloading and while the goods are on the road.

Many drivers wrongly assume their standard van insurance protects what they carry. It doesn’t. Standard van insurance covers the vehicle, not the cargo inside it.

GIT is especially important if you carry goods belonging to customers or high-value items. Without it, you may have to pay to replace goods yourself.

GIT is crucial for drivers, including:

Couriers and parcel delivery services

Removal and relocation businesses

Tradespeople with expensive tools and equipment

Haulage firms transporting stock or materials.

GIT is usually added on to your van insurance or bought as a standalone policy. It’s not typically included in a basic van policy by default.