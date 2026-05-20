Does van insurance cover tools?

In most cases, standard van insurance does not cover tools or equipment.

Third-party-only (TPO) policies offer no protection for your own van, while third-party, fire and theft (TPFT) policies only give your van limited protection. Even fully comprehensive van insurance, while protecting your van itself, will rarely cover the items inside it.

That's because tools and business equipment tend to be:

High in value

Attractive to thieves

Frequently left in vehicles

As such, insurers usually require separate cover or an add-on if you want to protect your tools.

You can compare van insurance to see what extra cover is available. Always be sure to read the policy terms thoroughly before you commit.

To protect your equipment properly, you'll typically need specialist tool cover.

The main types include:

Tools in transit (or tools of the trade) insurance

This covers tools and equipment used for work if they're:

Stolen from your van

Damaged in transit

Lost while loading or unloading

If you're just working on a short-term project, you might only need temporary van insurance and temporary tool cover to go with it.

Goods in transit (GIT) insurance

Goods-in-transit insurance is designed for people transporting stock or deliveries. It covers items you're carrying for customers, rather than your own tools.

Many insurers offer these as add-ons to a van insurance policy or as standalone business cover.

You might also see in-vehicle tool cover, which provides protection up to a set limit per item and in total.

While not directly covering tools, public liability insurance is also important for many trades. This protects you if your work causes injury to members of the public or damage to their property.

What does van contents cover include?

If you take out tools or contents cover, it can include:

Theft or attempted theft - if tools are stolen from your van

- if tools are stolen from your van Damage following an accident - for example, if your van is involved in a collision

- for example, if your van is involved in a collision Accidental damage - depending on the policy, your tools may be protected during loading and unloading

Always check exactly what's included, as cover tends to vary between insurers.

Tool insurance policies often come with strict conditions. One of the most important is how and where your tools are stored.

Common exclusions include:

Leaving tools in the van overnight - many policies won't cover this unless strict conditions are met

- many policies won't cover this unless strict conditions are met Poor security - such as not locking the van, or failing to use required alarms or immobilisers

- such as not locking the van, or failing to use required alarms or immobilisers Tools left in plain sight - items may need to be stored in a locked box or hidden compartment

- items may need to be stored in a locked box or hidden compartment Unattended vehicles - even briefly leaving your van unlocked could invalidate your cover

- even briefly leaving your van unlocked could invalidate your cover Mechanical or electrical breakdown - policies won't protect your tools if they break, for example, through wear and tear

As a rule, insurers expect you to take reasonable steps to protect your tools at all times.

If you generally keep your tools at home, make sure they're adequately covered by your home insurance. You might need to list more expensive items individually as high-value items on your policy.

It's important to understand the different types of cover available:

Personal contents - items like your phone, sat nav or clothing

- items like your phone, sat nav or clothing Tools of the trade - equipment you use for work, such as drills, saws or other specialist professional equipment

- equipment you use for work, such as drills, saws or other specialist professional equipment Goods in transit - items you're delivering or transporting for customers

Standard van insurance may include limited cover for personal belongings, but often only up to a low value – sometimes £100 to £250. It usually won't cover tools or goods.

Here's a simple way to think about it: van insurance protects the vehicle – specialist cover protects the business's assets inside it.

Do I need to pay an excess on van contents cover?

Yes. Most van contents or tool insurance policies include an excess, often up to around £500 – although this can vary.

You can sometimes choose a higher excess to reduce your premium. That said, it's important to make sure you can afford to pay that excess if you need to claim.

In some cases, the excess might be close to the value of the tools you're claiming for. This could make claiming less worthwhile. This is why it's important to do your sums properly before taking out cover.