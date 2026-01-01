Temporary van insurance
Get quotes for temporary van insurance in just a few clicks and see how much you could save by taking out short-term cover with Uswitch.
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How can I get temporary van insurance?
When you compare and buy online with Uswitch, getting short-term van insurance is simpler and cheaper than you might think.
Share a few details
Tell us your name, address, a bit about your driving history, and some information about the van you want to insure and when you want cover to start.
Compare policy options
Next, we’ll do all the legwork, finding quotes and dealing with insurance companies. Then we’ll send you a range of suitable, cost-effective policies.
Get covered
You choose the best policy for you and decide when you want it to start. Once you complete your purchase, we send you everything you need.
What is temporary van insurance?
Short-term van insurance is a flexible solution designed to work around you. It’s for those times when you need cover quickly, and a traditional policy isn’t suitable.
For example, if you need to borrow a van for a weekend because you’re moving house, temporary cover offers the convenience you need when you need it.
As the name suggests, a temporary policy isn’t a long-term solution. But if you need cover lasting from an hour to 28 days, it can be more convenient and more suitable than an annual policy.
Planning to use your van for work? Check out temporary business van insurance.
What do you get with temporary van insurance?
Flexible durations
Get car insurance that lasts for hours, days, weeks or a month.
Comprehensive cover
Enjoy full cover with no risk to your no-claims bonus.
Instant protection
No matter how short-notice your needs are, you'll be covered in minutes.
How temporary van insurance works
Short-term van insurance is designed to be straightforward, so you can get covered quickly and get on with what you need to do.
Here’s how it works:
- Select your vehicle and coverage period
Tell us which van you want to insure, when you want the policy to start, and how long you need cover. This could be as short as an hour or as long as 28 days.
- Tailor your policy
Choose the most suitable policy for you, your budget and your driving needs.
- Get instant coverage
If you need cover right away, your policy can be activated as soon as you complete the purchase. So there’s no need to wait around before getting on the road.
Once your temporary policy expires, that’s it. If you need additional time, you can purchase another policy for as long as you need. There’s no long-term commitment, auto-renewals or unnecessary spending.
Temporary van insurance is completely separate from other insurance policies. So if something unexpected does happen, there’s no impact on your no-claims bonus, giving you one less thing to worry about.
Do you need temporary or annual van insurance?
Temporary van cover is ideal if you only need to use the vehicle for a short time, but it might not always be the right choice for you. To help you decide which policy you need, here are some instances where short-term or annual cover will be most suitable.
Collecting a new vehicle
Going on a camping holiday with friends
If your regular vehicle is off the road
Test-driving a new van
Making a one-off delivery for work
Borrowing a van to help you move house
Regular commuting
Travelling long-distances frequently
Building your no-claims bonus
Insuring a leased or financed vehicle
Regularly driving a family van
Driving a company-owned van full-time
The benefits of comparing temporary van insurance quotes
Comparing short-term van insurance from different providers has the following benefits:
- Save money
Tailoring your search means you can find a policy that offers great value and helps you avoid paying for things you don’t need.
- Ensure complete cover
Not all short-term insurance policies are the same, so be sure to check yours includes everything you need before buying.
- Only pay for what you use
Temporary insurance is designed to work around you. By comparing prices and refining your search, you only pay for what you need.
- Customise to your needs
Adjust your voluntary excess and policy add-ons to strike the perfect balance between cost and protection.
Taking the time to compare prices and consider which policy is most suitable for you might feel like an unnecessary step, but it helps you find the right cover at the right price.
What affects the cost of temporary van insurance?
Several factors affect the cost of temporary van insurance, including your age and the van you want to insure. Here are the things insurers typically look at when quoting for short-term coverage:
- Driving history: Previous claims, accidents, or criminal convictions can lead to higher premiums. Meanwhile, a clean driving record can result in lower quotes.
- Driver’s age: If you’re aged below 25 or over 75, insurers may see you as a higher risk, leading to increased premiums.
- Location: Where you live and where the vehicle is parked can impact costs. For example, if you live in an area with higher rates of theft or accidents, you could pay more for cover.
- Van insurance group: Insurers group vehicles based on their make, model, value and repair costs. If your van is in a higher insurance group, it generally costs more to cover.
- Policy duration: Temporary insurance lets you organise cover quickly and conveniently, but this comes at a price – annual policies are usually cheaper on a per-day basis.
- Add-ons and extras: Adding optional extras, like legal protection and breakdown can increase insurance premiums, so look out for these when comparing prices.
What’s covered with temporary van insurance?
Knowing what is and isn’t covered by any insurance policy is vital to making sure you have the right protection.
Comprehensive UK cover
Accidental and malicious damage
Cover lasting up to 28 days
No risk to your no-claims bonus
Cover to drive in Europe with third-party or equivalent
Driving more than one vehicle per policy
Cover for additional drivers
Claims that happen outside the van’s stated use
Release from an impound (you need impound insurance for this)
Who’s eligible for temporary van insurance?
Like any insurance product, temporary van insurance comes with some basic eligibility requirements. To get covered through Uswitch, you need to:
- Be a UK resident
- Hold a valid UK driving licence
- Be between 17 and 77 years old
Taking out insurance doesn’t need to be a hassle. So we offer clear, straightforward policies, reducing time spent scratching your head and getting you on the road quicker.
For full terms and conditions, always check your policy details carefully.
How long can I get temporary van insurance for?
Whether you need short-term van insurance for 24 hours or several weeks, we can help you find the right policy. Here are some of the most popular policy durations with our customers.
Hourly
Ideal for quick trips or collecting a van, providing cover for just a few hours.
1-day
Perfect for single-day needs like borrowing a friend’s van to move furniture.
2-day
Great for shared driving on weekend trips or extended short-term use.
Weekly
Best for driving a van over several days on holidays or filling gaps between policies.
Monthly
Good for longer-term flexibility without getting an annual policy.
"Short-term insurance is a convenient way to get quick cover when you need it most. Whether you’re moving house or borrowing a van to go on a trip with friends, having the option to arrange temporary van insurance can be a lifesaver.”
“To make the process easier, we’ve designed our cover around you, making it easy to buy whenever you need it.”
Need something a bit more long-term?
Compare annual van insurance policies and other types of cover with Uswitch
FAQs about temporary van insurance
Can everyone get temporary van insurance?
Temporary van insurance can cover drivers aged 17 to 77, but those under 21 or even 25 may need to shop around as fewer insurers provide cover for relatively inexperienced drivers.
When might I find it difficult to get temporary van insurance?
You may find it more difficult to get temporary van cover if:
- You’ve had several recent vehicle insurance claims or more than six points on your licence
- You’re unemployed or if you work in certain professions such as entertainment, taxi or delivery services — these restrictions are usually listed in the terms and conditions when you get a quote
- The value of the van exceeds a limit (normally £45,000)
Are certain types of vans excluded from temporary van insurance?
Yes. Generally speaking, terms and conditions for temporary van insurance typically restrict the type of van in the following ways:
- It must not have a gross vehicle weight (GVW) of more than 3.5 tonnes. This is the total weight with all passengers and cargo included
- It has an engine capacity of no more than 3999cc
- It must not have more than eight seats
- It can’t be a HGV. Other vehicles, such as refrigerated vans, are also excluded
Do I need to be a UK resident to get temporary van insurance?
You must have a current permanent UK address. Also, if you’re looking to cover a van that’s being used to transport cargo abroad, the van must be picked up and dropped off in the UK. It can’t be exported by someone else.
Do I need temporary van insurance if I hire a van?
If you don’t have the option of borrowing a friend’s van you may decide to rent one from a hire company. In this case, vehicle insurance will usually be included within the hire price.
However, check that the level of cover isn’t just third party and note you may need top up your cover to comprehensive car insurance with an additional short-term van insurance policy.