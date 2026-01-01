What is temporary van insurance?

Short-term van insurance is a flexible solution designed to work around you. It’s for those times when you need cover quickly, and a traditional policy isn’t suitable.

For example, if you need to borrow a van for a weekend because you’re moving house, temporary cover offers the convenience you need when you need it.

As the name suggests, a temporary policy isn’t a long-term solution. But if you need cover lasting from an hour to 28 days, it can be more convenient and more suitable than an annual policy.

Planning to use your van for work? Check out temporary business van insurance.