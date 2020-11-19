If you need a van to move to a new house or to transport equipment an annual van insurance policy might be too expensive. A cheaper solution would be to borrow or hire a van and take out temporary van insurance, which is sometimes called short-term van insurance or even one-day van insurance.

Search for a range of short term van insurance quotes and deals with Uswitch and money.co.uk*

What is temporary van insurance?

Temporary van insurance provides drivers with the means to legally drive a large van on public roads. The cover is designed for people who only need to use the van for a specific purpose, such as moving home, and can be hired for up to a month. This makes it considerably cheaper than employing a removal firm.

Why would I need temporary van insurance?

If you’re borrowing a van, or using a van hire company, you must have some insurance in place. However, even if your current car insurance allows you to drive another vehicle there are things to consider.

For example:

does your policy only provide third party cover?

if so, is this good enough? considering you’d be behind the wheel of a much bigger vehicle.

does your current policy wording place a cap on the size or weight of the vehicle you’re borrowing or hiring?

would you welcome more thorough cover that provides for breakdown or accidental damage?

Reasons to take out temporary van insurance

Different benefits of temporary van insurance come into play depending on your circumstances. For example:

Borrowing from a friend and taking out temporary van insurance

If you’re borrowing a van from a friend, you could arrange to be added to the owner’s insurance policy as a named driver. However, if you’re involved in an accident this may affect their no claims bonus.

your own van insurance policy means you are covered without impacting on the owner’s no claims bonus

temporary van insurance is likely to be a simpler option if you only plan to drive the van on a one-off basis

If you are already covered using a car insurance policy

You may also be covered if you have ‘driving other cars’ cover on your main insurance policy.

However, this type of cover is becoming less common, and where it’s in place it’s likely you’ll only be covered for third party damage when you drive the van.

this means the insurer won’t pay out for any damage to the vehicle you’re driving, so the van’s owner could face a hefty repair bill that you’d probably be expected to pay

there are also exclusions in place for many policies - barring people under a certain age, typically 25, or from certain professions (for example, builders)

temporary van insurance offers comprehensive cover without putting the van owner's no claims bonus at risk if you need to make a claim

Other reasons you may need temporary van insurance

You need a van to move things: Temporary van insurance might also be best if you plan to transport equipment, or if you want to share the driving on a longer job in a friend’s van.

You want to test drive a van: Temporary van cover can also come in handy if you plan to purchase a van and want to take one for a test drive, or for driving your new van home before securing an annual insurance policy.

What does temporary van insurance cover?

Temporary van insurance typically provides protection for policyholders driving vans weighing up to 3.5 tonnes. Policies typically offer cover for accidental damage, breakdown, commercial and domestic use and windscreen damage. The driver is covered when driving in the UK and the EU.

In the event of an incident, such as a breakdown a replacement vehicle is often, although not always provided, as can personal accident cover. In all cases check what’s covered under policies you search for and compare terms and conditions among the competition to ensure you make the right choice.

Do I need temporary van insurance if I hire a van?

If you don’t have the option of borrowing a friend’s van you may decide to rent one from a hire company. In this case, vehicle insurance will usually be included within the hire price.

However, check that the level of cover isn’t just third party and note you may need top up your cover to comprehensive car insurance with an additional short-term van insurance policy.