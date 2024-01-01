It's hard to get by without a bank account, but if you've got a bad credit rating you may find it tough to get one.

You may have bad credit due to missing a repayment on your credit card, mortgage or loan, or because you have been in and out of unemployment or moved address multiple times.

But whatever your situation, we look at the different options available for those with bad credit and explain what bad credit bank accounts are and how you can get one.

What kind of bank account can I get with bad credit?

If you need a bad credit bank account, you could try one of the basic bank accounts offered by the majority of the big high street banks.

A basic account will allow you to pay in and withdraw money, but other facilities and services may be quite limited – for example you probably won't be able to get a debit card or cheque book and you might not be able to set up standing orders.

If you have a very bad credit history, have been declared bankrupt or have a record of fraud, you may find you won't be accepted for even a basic bank account, and applying and being rejected could leave a negative mark on your credit report.

The most basic accounts are designed for people with bad credit and may not even require a credit check, but they do require a monthly fee and often charge you for withdrawing cash.

Bank accounts for bad credit

There are a range of bad credit bank accounts available, so don't give and shop around. Make sure you do your research and don't settle for the first account you can get, many basic bank accounts offer extra perks.

Can I trust companies that promise to get me a bad credit bank account in return for a fee?

Most bad credit bank account companies promise to get you a bad credit bank account with all the usual facilities like a debit card, cheque book and overdraft in return for a fee, so before you go down this route you should rule out the possibility of getting a basic bank account.