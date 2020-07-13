Basic bank accounts - find out about basic bank accounts

Basic bank accounts allow you to pay in and take out money, but they don't offer all the services and facilities of a standard bank account. Alternatively a bad credit account offers more features, but usually charges a monthly fee.

Looking for a bad credit account? Find a bank account available to people with a poor credit history

Basic bank accounts are a good option for people who have had credit problems in the past and who may be turned down for standard current accounts.

With a basic bank account you can only spend or withdraw the money you have in your account - so you have complete control of your spending but cannot go into debt.

Basic bank accounts are a convenient way to manage your money using online or app banking. You can arrange to have your wages, pension or benefits paid in and you can pay in cash or cheques at a branch, as well as setting up direct debits to pay your bills. You also get a debit for use online or in store, or a cash card which will mean you can withdraw money at ATMs.

What are the differences between credit and debit card

Are there any disadvantages to basic bank accounts?

The main disadvantage of a basic bank account is the lack of facilities - you won't get a cheque book, some accounts don't give you a debit card, just a cash card, and you won't be able to get an overdraft.

There may also be high charges if there isn't enough money in your account to pay any direct debits or standing orders.

Where can I get a basic bank account?

Most banks offer basic bank accounts - but you might not see them advertised. The government's Money Helper website has a helpful list.

Look online to see what banks have to offer, and if you can't find what you're looking for, it might be worth giving them a call to see if they have an account to suit your needs and situation. Banks, such as Natwest and Barclay's offer basic bank accounts, for some banks these might come in the form of a cash card account.

What are the alternatives to a basic bank account?

If you've been turned down for a basic bank account because of bad credit, or if you just want an account with more facilities and services, you could try a bad credit banking.

Bad credit accounts tend to involve no credit checks and are open to everyone, whatever their situation or credit history. In some cases you get a dedicated account manager, access to online, telephone and SMS mobile phone banking, and you can pay in money at the Post Office or some banks.