10 tips for getting out of debt

Many people experience problems with debt at some point in their lives, and it can be very stressful if you are constantly worrying about money. However, it is possible to get your finances back under control with a number of simple steps.

Here are our ten tips for getting out of debt and staying debt-free.

1. Write down all your debts and how much they are costing you

This is the first step but the most important one because it is the moment when you take back control of your money. It may be that you have put off thinking about the cost of your debt because it is too scary to tackle.

By writing out a list of your debts and the interest you are paying on them, you can decide which is the most important or expensive form of debt and take action to sort it out.

Many people borrow money without thinking about how to pay it back, so if you are in a difficult debt situation you are far from alone. Rather than feeling frightened, think of this as the beginning of your debt rescue plan.

2. Prioritise the most expensive or important debts and pay them back first

If you have multiple debts, it is essential that you prioritise them correctly. The most important debts might not even be the biggest, but they are the ones that you will need to pay off first.

Some bills like council tax, rent or mortgage and utility bills need to be prioritised so that you continue to receive essential services and have a roof over your head.

Once you have covered these important household bills, next think about the most expensive debts – the ones with the highest rate of interest – and try to start paying off some of them. You can do this by looking at your outgoings and finding ways to economise.

3. Establish a spending plan

Everyone's spending plan will differ depending on their exact circumstances, but the first step is to know how much disposable income you have leftover after your essential monthly expenses.

Look at your income and outgoings and see where you could economise. Could you cut down on morning coffee or gym membership for a while? Small amounts paid out regularly can quickly mount up. Shop around for more competitive deals on mobile phone contracts, utility bills and home insurance – you could save hundreds of pounds a year in the process.

There are many small ways to save money, but some of the most effective include turning down your thermostat, upgrading to energy-efficient light bulbs and appliances, and not leaving things on standby.

4. Seek help if you can no longer cope with your debts

There are a number of debt charities that offer free advice and counselling. You should not have to pay for debt advice, so avoid companies who want to charge you.

They include StepChange Debt Charity, National Debtline and the Citizens Advice Bureau.

If your debt is complicated you may need to turn to a formal debt management plan. Debt management plans are typically negotiated by a third party such as a credit advice agency, and they serve to agree on a debt repayment plan between you (the debtor) and your creditor. A debt charity can give you advice on this.

Taking out yet another loan to deal with your debts might sound counter-intuitive, but by consolidating all of your debts into one lump sum and transferring them all to a single credit card or other loan may be an option, provided that you do so responsibly.

If you have a reasonable credit score, you should be able to sign up for a credit card that offers 0% interest on balance transfers. This way, you won't have to pay any interest on your debts for a period of time, provided that you pay everything off within the given time frame.

But you will be charged a fee to do this and if you don't pay off your debts within the 0% period, the total amount you owe will increase.

6. Reduce the number of credit cards you hold

As soon as you have consolidated and transferred all of your debts onto a balance transfer credit card, it is a good idea to cancel any other credit cards that you have, provided that their balance is now at zero.

By getting rid of your credit cards, it should be easier to avoid impulse spending and borrowing more money in the future, and you will save on interest fees. This will improve your credit rating because if you have a single credit card that you pay off regularly and on time, it will look better than if you have a lot of cards that are constantly maxed out. Having a better credit rating is also likely to lower the interest rate you will pay on credit cards and loan agreements, because you are seen as a lower risk customer.