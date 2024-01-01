Along with the financial worries, struggling with debt often leads to depression, anxiety and stress and can cause tension or arguments between you and your loved ones.

Here, we look at how to deal with stress and the emotional and mental troubles that come with being in debt.

1. Accept that your debt is a problem

Before you can tackle your debt and the associated worry and stress, you need to accept that it's a problem. For many people, debt is something that creeps up on them, building slowly over time.

Your debt may have grown from being small and manageable into something that now feels like it's totally out of your control, but now you need to accept that your debt is a problem.

2. Talk about your debt

Once you have accepted that your debt is a problem, it's important that you talk to someone about your worries. By talking about your problem you share the burden of worry and help to reduce feelings of stress. Be open with your partner about your debt, it affects them too - both financially and emotionally.

If you feel comfortable, talk to trusted friends or family about your debt, but don't worry if you feel like you can't - it can be a difficult subject to bring up. The most important thing is to ensure you get professional debt advice from a debt counsellor who will hear you out and help you to deal with your situation.

3. Take action and deal with your debt

The sooner you start dealing with your debt, the sooner the problem will be resolved. Your first steps should be:

Get in touch with a debt organisation like the Citizen's Advice Bureau or StepChange for free impartial advice.

Stop ignoring bills and start speaking to your creditors.

4. Restore your confidence

Taking action also has the benefit of giving you a feeling of achievement, and you'll soon start to see that your debt is a problem that you can overcome.

So if you're feeling as though your debt is a huge problem, or something you can't deal with, remember that taking small steps will help to restore your confidence.