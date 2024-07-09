What type of energy tariff should I switch to?

Finding a cheaper energy plan depends on a whole host of factors, including where you live, your level of consumption and the state of the energy wholesale market.

Fixed energy tariffs

Switching to another fixed rate energy plan offers the peace of mind that your rates won't change until the end of the plan. If you're not comfortable with a plan that includes an exit fee in case you don't like your new supplier or a better deal comes along, you can simply filter your comparison results - there may be fixed plans that don't carry an early exit fee, though they could be more expensive.

Standard variable rate tariffs

Sometimes standard variable rate tariffs are some of the cheapest energy deals, but keep in mind you won't be protected if your supplier puts up its prices.

This is particularly worth noting when it comes to small suppliers, which can be more immediately impacted by changes to the wholesale gas and electricity market. That can lead to them having to be more reactive to wholesale changes and more likely to roll out price rises.

Renewable energy deals

If you're looking to do your part for the environment, there are several suppliers now offering energy plans powered by 100% renewably generated electricity.

What's my personal projection?

When you're on a fixed energy plan, comparison sites will use what's called a personal projection. This is your estimated future energy cost for the next 12 months.

This calculation assumes you do not switch when your fixed deal ends, and uses the rates of your rollover plan to calculate your energy spend that is blended with your existing rates.

That means when you are on a fixed plan with a looming end date, your personal projection will change because your projection is a blend of the remaining days on your current fixed plan, and includes the days you will be on your supplier's pre-set rollover plan (the plan you will be automatically rolled onto if you do nothing).

What else can I do to keep energy costs down?

Ensuring you're on the cheapest energy plan you can get is the only way you can get the most value for every kWh you use, but there are other ways to keep costs down.

While a cheaper plan will save you money, you can also try using less energy in the first place. Simple changes around the home like dropping your thermostat setting by just one degree or draughtproofing your doors and windows can make a significant difference, but larger investments can also pay off.

Insulation is the first step to keeping your energy costs down because you'll keep more heat in your home. Loft insulation is the easiest and cheapest to install. Even if you already have loft insulation, you should check whether you have the right levels installed - but more costly wall and floor insulation can also be worth considering.