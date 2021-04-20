Fixed price energy plans are a great way to grab a good deal but, when they end, it's important to take quick action or risk overpaying.

If you don't switch, you could end up being automatically rolled on to a much more expensive gas and electricity plan.

Compare and switch energy today Want to switch to a cheaper deal? Run an energy comparison to get started. Your postcode

My energy tariff is ending soon - when should I switch?

In accordance with Ofgem regulations, you won't need to pay any exit fees to switch away from your energy supplier within 49 days of your plan ending. Your supplier should notify you before your plan ends, allowing you time to find and switch to a new plan before you're rolled onto a "standard" plan, which is often much more expensive than a fixed tariff.

Once you receive this notification and you are in the 42-49 day window, you are free to switch without paying any early exit or cancellation fees.

Case study "I'm due to end my current contract with my current energy supplier and having received their new tariffs decided to try Uswitch. They found me a great deal with a saving of £276 on what my old supplier offered, plus it comes from a renewable energy supplier. I'm so happy I took the time to do this and would STRONGLY recommend you do the same to save you some money. It only takes about 15 minutes to do and it's worth it." David, Uswitch customer

Though shorter switching times have been introduced, it's worth noting that switching can take up to 21 days (including a two-week "cooling off" period) for suppliers that have signed up to the Energy Switch Guarantee. However, once your supplier knows you're switching they shouldn't roll you onto a more expensive tariff.

While the notification from your supplier will alert you to cheaper plans, these plans will only be the cheapest available from your supplier. That's why it's important to compare energy plans with an Ofgem accredited site like Uswitch.

Our video, which covers what you should do when your fixed energy plan ends, explains this in more detail.

Read the transcript Hi! If you’re on a fixed rate tariff, the date it ends is one you definitely need to put in your diary. Here’s why. With a fixed rate tariff, the fee you pay per unit of energy, and the daily standing charge, are set in stone for the duration of the plan. When your fixed plan comes to an end, it’s likely you’ll be rolled onto a standard plan. Standard plans are often more expensive than fixed plans and normally are variable, meaning you have the risk that energy fees can go up or down. This means that your bills could increase and you end up paying more for the same energy. It's a good option to lock in a fixed rate around the same as - or cheaper than - the rate you’re paying now to save more and maintain your peace of mind. When does my fixed plan end? Your fixed plan will end on a set date, but you don’t need to wait until then to switch. You can move to a new plan 49 days before your current plan ends without paying an exit fee. Your supplier should let you know when your plan is coming to an end, but you don't have to wait to receive the reminder. If you’re within the 49-day limit, you can still check your bill or run a comparison. What are you waiting for? How easy is it to switch? It generally takes 21 days to switch, but the process can be quicker. You won’t be charged twice or be without an energy supply at any point, so your switch should be completed without any issues. And remember, switching the plan you’re on doesn't always mean changing the supplier - if you’re happy with the supplier you’re with, they might have a cheaper tariff available you can switch to, rather than their default plan. To find a new fixed rate, use Uswitch to make sure you’re getting a deal that matches your needs. Go to uswitch.com to get started.

Energy plans ending soon

Supplier Plans ending soon End date Simple and uPower12M Compare now Bristol Energy 2 Year Fix Green Issue 4 Compare now Bristol Energy 2 Year Fix Green Issue 5 Energy and Boiler Cover May 2021 31 May 2021 Compare now Energy and Boiler Cover May 2021v3 31 May 2021 Energy and Home Services May 2021 31 May 2021 Energy and Home Services May 2021v2 31 May 2021 HomeEnergy Fix April 2021 30 Apr 2021 HomeEnergy Secure Green May 2021 31 May 2021 HomeEnergy Secure May 2021 31 May 2021 Online Fix Apr 2021 30 Apr 2021 Online Fix May 2021 31 May 2021 Fix 2 Year v3 Compare now Fix Online Exclusive v35 Fix Online Exclusive v36 Fix Online Exclusive v37 Fix Online v37 Fix Online v38 Fix and Drive v6 Blue+Price Freeze May21 31 May 2021 Compare now Blue+Price Freeze May21v2 31 May 2021 Energy+Heating Control May21 31 May 2021 Simply Online 1 Year Fix Apr21 30 Apr 2021 Simply Online 1 Year Fix Apr21v2 30 Apr 2021 Simply Online 1 Year Fix Apr21v3 30 Apr 2021 Simply Online 1 Year Fix Apr21v4 30 Apr 2021 Simply Online 1 Year Fix Apr21v5 30 Apr 2021 Simply Online 1 Year Fix Apr21v6 30 Apr 2021 Simply Online 1 Year Fix May21 31 May 2021 Simply Online 1 Year Fix May21v2 31 May 2021 Simply Online 1 Year Fix May21v3 31 May 2021 Simply Online 1 Year Fix May21v4 31 May 2021 Simply Online 1 Year Fix May21v5 31 May 2021 Simply Online 1 Year Fix May21v6 31 May 2021 Simply Online 1 Year Fix May21v7 31 May 2021 Simply Online Apr21 30 Apr 2021 Simply Online Apr21v2 30 Apr 2021 Simply Online Apr21v3 30 Apr 2021 Simply Online Apr21v4 30 Apr 2021 Simply Online Apr21v5 30 Apr 2021 Simply Online Apr21v6 30 Apr 2021 Simply Online Apr21v7 30 Apr 2021 Simply Online May21 31 May 2021 Simply Online May21v10 31 May 2021 Simply Online May21v11 31 May 2021 Simply Online May21v12 31 May 2021 Simply Online May21v2 31 May 2021 Simply Online May21v3 31 May 2021 Simply Online May21v4 31 May 2021 Simply Online May21v5 31 May 2021 Simply Online May21v6 31 May 2021 Simply Online May21v7 31 May 2021 Simply Online May21v8 31 May 2021 Simply Online May21v9 31 May 2021 Total Service 18 Month Fix Apr21 30 Apr 2021 2 Year Price Protect v4 Compare now 2 Year Price Protect v5 Brighter Future 12 v5 Brighter Future Digital 12 v14 Brighter Future Digital 12 v15 Energy May 2021 31 May 2021 Compare now Fixed April 2021 30 Apr 2021 Fixed April 2021 v2 30 Apr 2021 Fixed April 2021 v3 30 Apr 2021 Fixed April 2021 v4 30 Apr 2021 Fixed May 2021 plus Nest Learning Thermostat 31 May 2021 Go Green Energy Fix April 2021 30 Apr 2021 Compare now Exclusive 12 Month Fix v1 Compare now Exclusive 12 Month Fix v2 Exclusive 12 Month Fix v3 Exclusive 12 Month Fix v4 npower Select Uswitch Exclusive v49 npower Select Uswitch Exclusive v50 Octopus 12M Fixed February 2020 v1 Compare now Super Green Octopus 12M Fixed February 2020 v1 Uswitch Octopus 12M Fixed April 2020 v1 Uswitch Octopus 12M Fixed April 2020 v2 Uswitch Octopus 12M Fixed March 2020 v2 Uswitch Octopus 12M Fixed May 2020 v1 2 Year Fixed Energy (Online) 24/07/17 Compare now 2 Year Fixed Energy 21/05/19 Fix for Less 18m v4 Compare now Fix for Less 18m v5 Fix for Longer 24M v2 Fix for Longer 24M v3 Fixed Term 12 Month 2020 Issue 6 Compare now Fixed Term 18 Month 2019 Issue 2 Fixed Term 24 Month 2019 Issue 1 Help Beat Cancer Fix and Save April 2021 Online 30 Apr 2021 Compare now Help Beat Cancer Fix and Save May 2021 Online 31 May 2021 Help Beat Cancer Fix and Save Single Rate May 2021 Online 31 May 2021 Help Beat Cancer Fixed Saver April 2021 Online 30 Apr 2021 Help Beat Cancer Fixed Saver May 2021 Online 31 May 2021 Help Beat Cancer Fixed Saver Single Rate May 2021 Online 31 May 2021 Online Fix and Save April 2021 30 Apr 2021 Online Fix and Save April 2021 v2 30 Apr 2021 Online Fix and Save May 2021 31 May 2021 Online Fixed Saver April 2021 30 Apr 2021 Online Fixed Saver April 2021 v2 30 Apr 2021 Online Fixed Saver May 2021 31 May 2021 Super Saver April 2021 B1 30 Apr 2021 Super Saver April 2021 B2 30 Apr 2021 Super Saver April 2021 B3 30 Apr 2021 Super Saver April 2021 B4 30 Apr 2021 Super Saver April 2021 B5 30 Apr 2021 Super Saver April 2021 B6 30 Apr 2021 Super Saver May 2021 B1 31 May 2021 Super Saver May 2021 B2 31 May 2021 So Alder - Green Compare now Exclusive 1 Year Fix v9 Compare now Online Energy SSE 1 Year Fix SSE 1 Year Fix Renew SSE 1 Year Fix Renew v2 SSE 2 Year Fixed v2 Co-op Community Power May 21 - DD 31 May 2021 Compare now 2 Year Greenest Fixed v3 Compare now

I've compared energy plans and there's nothing cheaper than the one I'm on now

You may find there's nothing cheaper than your plan that's about to end. This is, after all, the appeal of fixed plans - they lock in a very cheap rate for a year or more.

If this is the case for you, be aware that you should still switch. Inevitably, your cheap-rate plan will end and you'll be rolled onto your supplier's standard rate tariff. This is almost always much more expensive than you were paying, and will most definitely be more expensive than the cheapest plan on the market.

Compare and switch energy today Want to switch to a cheaper deal? Run an energy comparison to get started. Your postcode

What type of energy tariff should I switch to?

Finding a cheaper energy plan depends on a whole host of factors, including where you live, your consumption and the current energy plan market.

Fixed energy deals

Switching to another fixed rate energy plan offers the peace of mind that your rates won't change until the end of the plan. If you're not comfortable with a plan that includes an exit fee in case you don't like your new supplier or a better deal comes along, you can simply filter your comparison results - there are several fixed plans that don't carry an early exit fee.

Variable rate energy tariffs

Sometimes variable rate plans are some of the cheapest energy deals, but keep in mind you won't be protected if your supplier puts up their prices.

This is particularly worth noting when it comes to small suppliers, who can be more immediately impacted by changes to the wholesale gas and electricity market. That can lead to them having to be more reactive to wholesale changes and more likely to roll out price rises.

Renewable energy plan

If you're looking to do your part for the environment, there are several suppliers now offering energy plans powered by 100% renewably generated electricity.

These plans are often competitively priced as well.

What else can you do to keep costs down?

Ensuring you're on the cheapest energy plan, or on a good value fixed term plan, is the only way you can get the most value for every kWh you use, but there are other ways to keep costs down.

While a cheaper plan will save you money, so will using less energy in the first place. Simple changes around the home like dropping your thermostat setting by just one degree or draught proofing your doors and windows can make a significant difference, but larger investments can also pay off.

Insulation is the first step to keeping your energy costs down. Loft insulation is the easiest and cheapest to install. Even if you already have loft insulation, you should check whether you have the right levels installed — but more costly wall and floor insulation can also be worth considering.

Comparing from a fixed price plan and energy personal projection

When you are on a fixed energy plan, comparison sites will use what's called a personal projection. In simple terms, this is your estimated future energy cost for the next 12 months.

This calculation assumes you do not switch when your fixed deal ends, and uses the rates of your rollover plan to calculate your energy spend that is blended with your existing rates.

That means when you are on a fixed plan with a looming end date, your personal projection will change because your projection is a blend of the remaining days on your current fixed plan, and includes the days you will be on your supplier's pre-set rollover plan (the plan you will be automatically rolled onto if you do nothing).