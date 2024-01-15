What is power cut compensation?

Power cut compensation is an amount of money you might be entitled to if you suffer an unexpected power or gas outage for a prolonged period that isn’t your fault or caused by a nationwide loss of power.

The period depends on several factors, including:

Whether the outage occurred in normal or severe weather conditions

How many premises were affected.

The amount of compensation depends on how long the power outage lasts.

When can you claim compensation for a power outage?

It’s frustrating to be without electricity or gas for any amount of time, but depending on the length of the outage, you could be owed compensation for the power cut.

You can claim compensation for a power cut if:

You received insufficient notice of a planned power or gas outage

You had no warning of the power outage, your electricity distributor or gas transporter is at fault and the power isn’t restored within a certain time frame

Your power outage is caused by severe weather conditions and isn’t restored within a certain time frame.

You cannot claim compensation for an outage if you are at fault. For example:

The supply was severed during works

A fuse tripped

You haven’t paid your bill.

How long does a power cut last before compensation applies?

This depends on the weather and – if the outage occurs in normal weather conditions – how many properties were affected. Depending on these factors, you must wait between 12 and 48 hours before you can claim compensation.

Power cuts in normal weather conditions

If fewer than 5,000 premises are affected by a power cut, then compensation kicks in if you go longer than 12 hours before power is restored. If more than 5,000 premises are affected, you won’t be entitled to compensation unless you go more than 24 hours without power.

Power cuts in severe weather conditions

Depending on whether the storm is placed in one of two categories (Category 1 and Category 2), you will be eligible for compensation if your power is out for longer than 24 or 48 hours.

Compensation for electricity outage

According to the Citizens Advice Bureau, if the outage was planned, your distributor must give you at least two days’ notice - this should still be the case if it's a planned blackout because of low fuel supplies. If they have not provided any notice, you can claim £40. You must claim power cut compensation within 30 days of the outage. You can also claim for a power cut if your supply is cut off on a different day to the one you were notified of.

If the loss of electricity was unplanned, the ability to get power cut compensation will depend on the cause of the outage (see above) and how many homes were affected.

Power cuts in normal weather conditions

If you’re eligible to claim compensation due to a power cut, how much you may get depends on how many homes were impacted by the outage.

If fewer than 5,000 households experienced an electricity power outage for more than 12 hours, then each home can claim power cut compensation of £100, and £45 for each 12-hour period afterwards.

If more than 5,000 households were affected, then each home can only claim compensation if the power outage lasts 24 hours or longer. After 24 hours, you can claim £100, and £45 for each 12-hour period, up to a maximum of £400.

Power cuts in severe weather conditions

In the event of severe weather, the compensation scheme works differently. Storms are assigned one of two categories, and how much you can claim (and when) depends on which category of storm caused the outage.

Storms are categorised according to the Electricity (Standards of Performance) Regulations 2015. It states that a category 1 storm causes 8-12 times the number of daily average faults in a 24-hour period, while a category 2 storm causes more than 12 times the number of daily average faults (and is therefore classed as more severe):

Storm category 1: If your power is cut off for 24 hours, you’re entitled to claim £90. You can then claim an additional £45 for each additional six-hour period without power up to a maximum of £2,235. For example, if power is off for 42-48 hours, you’re entitled to claim £225 (£90 plus three lots of £45 for the additional 18-hour period without power).

Storm category 2: You can claim £90 only if the power isn’t restored for 48 hours. Again, you’ll then receive an additional £45 for each additional six-hour period you’re without power. Again, the maximum you can claim is £2,235. For example, if power is off for 60-66 hours, you’d receive £180 (£90 plus two lots of £45 for the additional 12-hour period).

Compensation for gas outage

Your gas transporter must provide seven days' notice of a gas outage – if you’re given less than seven days’ notice you can claim £50 (£120 if you’re a business).

If the outage is unplanned, then you’re entitled to a minimum of £70 (again, £120 if you’re a business) for every 24 hours the gas remains off.

If you are on the Priority Services Register, you are also entitled to receive assistance from the gas transporter to arrange an alternative means of cooking and heating.

How do I claim power cut compensation?

In most cases, you shouldn’t need to claim in the event of a power cut or gas outage, but if you’re not paid automatically, don’t contact your energy supplier – it’s not responsible for maintaining the supply of energy to your home or fixing power cuts. Instead, you’ll need to contact either your electricity network operator or gas transporter.

To claim electricity outage compensation:

All compensation for power cuts should be made automatically by your electricity network operator. This may be applied in the form of a credit to your energy account or prepayment meter or you might receive a cheque in the post.

Expect to receive payments within:

10 working days if the cut wasn’t caused by bad weather, or

4 weeks if the outage was caused by a storm.

If you’ve not received payment within this period, contact your electricity network operator to find out why. You’ll be eligible for an additional £40 payment if you’re forced to chase up a payment you’re entitled to, but note there’s a time limit on applications: three months for an unplanned cut (no time limit if you’re on the Priority Services Register), or one month for a planned cut where you weren’t given two days' minimum notice.

To claim gas outage compensation:

Again, you shouldn’t need to claim for compensation for unplanned gas outages that trigger compensation payments. Payments should be made within 10 working days either directly to you or through your supplier. If you have to chase up payment, do so through your gas transporter – if you were entitled to compensation, you should receive an additional £40.

Ofgem’s role in power cut compensation

Ofgem states that its priority is to restore supplies quickly. Its role is to monitor the network companies – the electricity network operators and gas transporters – to make sure they’re sufficiently prepared to deal with network problems. Ofgem says it will “take action if we think companies are not meeting their obligations to customers”.

I've made a successful claim for a power cut - now what?

Power cut claims should be paid within 10 working days of the outage ending (however, this may not be the case with weather-related outages).

If you have had trouble receiving your power cut compensation, you can contact the Energy Ombudsman.