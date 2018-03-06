Heard a lot about smart meters but not sure how they work or why they're so important? Quickly find out what all the fuss is about ...
Compare and switch energy today
Want to switch to a cheaper deal? Run an energy comparison to get started.
If you feel that lately the topic of smart meters has become more and more popular in the news and among politicians, you'd be right.
As the government extended its deadline to offer a smart meter to every household by June 2025, factors such as the cost and best use of the meters are being debated in the media.
But let’s start at the beginning …
A smart meter is a "next generation" energy meter tapped to replace your existing gas and electricity meters. They are referred to as "smart" because they can send meter readings electronically to your energy supplier without the household having to do anything.
The smart meters you can expect in your property will also come with an in-home display. This display will be able to give you real-time feedback on your energy usage and what it is costing you.
Quick facts/answers related to smart meters:
- You will NOT have to pay for your new smart meter. At least not directly — the cost of the smart meter project will be shared by all energy customers as a cost on their bills. Your current supplier will manage the installation of the meter.
- The government requires all homes to be offered a smart meter by June 2025, but when YOU will get one is to be determined by your supplier.
- You can still switch energy supplier if you have a smart meter. At present, a switch from the supplier which installed your smart meter to another, might mean your smart meter reverts to "dumb" mode. However, in the future switching may be faster and easier since suppliers can automatically access your meter readings to manage the switchover of supply.