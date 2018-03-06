Heard a lot about smart meters but not sure how they work or why they're so important? Quickly find out what all the fuss is about ...

If you feel that lately the topic of smart meters has become more and more popular in the news and among politicians, you'd be right.

As the government extended its deadline to offer a smart meter to every household by June 2025, factors such as the cost and best use of the meters are being debated in the media.

But let’s start at the beginning …

A smart meter is a "next generation" energy meter tapped to replace your existing gas and electricity meters. They are referred to as "smart" because they can send meter readings electronically to your energy supplier without the household having to do anything.

The smart meters you can expect in your property will also come with an in-home display. This display will be able to give you real-time feedback on your energy usage and what it is costing you.

Quick facts/answers related to smart meters: