Energy price cap: January 2027 price cap to increase by 26%
Ofgem has confirmed that the January energy price cap will increase by 26% from £1,723 to £2,166 per year for a typical household.
This is the biggest increase since the height of the energy crisis in 2022 and comes at a time when customers are likely to use the most energy (with 44% of annual gas usage coming between January and March, according to Uswitch research).
Why is the price cap going up again?
Ofgem says that the spike is due to continued conflict in the Middle East.
Richard Neudegg, director of regulation at Uswitch.com, said: “This is a very serious situation. Households need to act now to avoid the worst of this winter, as gas rates head for their highest ever level.
“This is no longer the time to wait and see. If you’re on a standard tariff, you will be exposed to the full increase and need to act before January to limit the damage.
“Switching to a well-priced fixed deal is the only effective way to avoid paying these rates. Bills vary depending on where you live and how much you use, so it’s vital to run a comparison to find the right option for your home.
“If you’re worried about paying your bills, reach out to your supplier as early as possible, as they can advise on payment plans, as well as any grants and schemes that may be available to you.”
What should customers do?
Customers on standard variable tariffs should look at fixing their energy deal. Fixed deals on the market don’t necessarily offer savings against the current price cap of £1,723, but do offer savings against the January cap, so paying a little more now could work out in the long run. A fixed deal would also ensure your unit rates don’t change for the duration of your contract, protecting you from potential further price spikes.
You can see the cheapest fixed deals available through Uswitch below.
|Supplier
|Plan
|Estimated cost
|Switch
|November 2026 Fixed (18m) V15
|Estimated annual cost £1754.02
|So Orangutan 24m
|Estimated annual cost £1790.07
|EDF Exclusive Nov28v2
|Estimated annual cost £1813.94
|November 2026 Fixed (16m) V7
|Estimated annual cost £1825.44
|Fixed Exclusive Apr28 v2
|Estimated annual cost £1836.73
|Next Fixed 12m Select v1
|Estimated annual cost £1841.47
|November 2026 Fixed (12m) V8
|Estimated annual cost £1882.66
|UW Fixed Essentials 105
|Estimated annual cost £1909.01
|EcoFixed - 2 Year November 26 v1
|Estimated annual cost £1915.55
|Simply Fixed Apr28v6
|Estimated annual cost £1918.65
What will happen to energy prices in April?
It’s impossible to be certain when it comes to energy price predictions. At the moment, the cap is projected to stay around the same level, if not increase slightly, but this could change depending on what happens with the Middle East conflict and wholesale prices. It’s worth noting, though, that prices wouldn’t automatically bounce back to where they were.
Is there any support available for customers?
In addition to the Warm Home Discount, Cold Weather Payment and Winter Fuel Payment, which are operated every year, there is some extra help for customers for the 2026-27 winter in the form of a £100 payment for households in council tax bands A-D to help with their energy bills.
If you're struggling with your energy bills, reach out to your supplier as early as possible - they can advise on payment plans, as well as any grants and schemes that may be available to you.