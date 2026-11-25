Ofgem has confirmed that the January energy price cap will increase by 26% from £1,723 to £2,166 per year for a typical household.

This is the biggest increase since the height of the energy crisis in 2022 and comes at a time when customers are likely to use the most energy (with 44% of annual gas usage coming between January and March, according to Uswitch research).

Why is the price cap going up again?

Ofgem says that the spike is due to continued conflict in the Middle East.

Richard Neudegg, director of regulation at Uswitch.com, said: “This is a very serious situation. Households need to act now to avoid the worst of this winter, as gas rates head for their highest ever level.

“This is no longer the time to wait and see. If you’re on a standard tariff, you will be exposed to the full increase and need to act before January to limit the damage.

“Switching to a well-priced fixed deal is the only effective way to avoid paying these rates. Bills vary depending on where you live and how much you use, so it’s vital to run a comparison to find the right option for your home.

“If you’re worried about paying your bills, reach out to your supplier as early as possible, as they can advise on payment plans, as well as any grants and schemes that may be available to you.”