Should you fix your energy deal?

If you’re on a standard variable energy tariff, the cost of your unit rates and standing charges will increase from 1 July, but you can take action to avoid that.

There are fixed energy deals on the market at the time of writing (20 May) which are priced around the level of the current cap (£1,641) but are less than the potential future level of £1,850, meaning you would save if you switched to one.

Crucially, as seen in the table above, prices are now expected to stay high for the rest of the year, rather than coming down. This means that switching to a fixed deal which runs for 12 months will shield you from high prices both now and going into the winter, when energy usage increases.

If you’re already on a fixed tariff, you’re protected from this initial increase, but it’s worth checking when your deal ends and making sure you’re ready to fix again when it does.