To compare energy suppliers including Zog Energy, type your postcode in the box and hit ‘Compare now’.

Compare and switch energy today Want to switch to a cheaper deal? Run an energy comparison to get started. Your postcode

About Zog Energy

Zog Energy is an independent, gas-only supplier offering two tariffs to consumers in Great Britain.

Like many of the independent suppliers that have recognised the frustration and confusion of consumers dealing with the big six, Zog Energy aims to remove the obstacles to getting competitively priced gas.

The supplier was founded by two Queen’s Award-winning entrepreneurs who, as energy users themselves, struggled to find and sign up to the best energy deal. Hence, Zog Energy was formed, with the aim of offering "best possible value energy" to domestic consumers.

To keep prices low, Zog Energy employs a lean structure and tech-focus, keeping overheads low with tools such as cloud computing and customer service management systems.

Supplier rating

Zog Energy didn't receive enough customer ratings to be included in our most recent independent YouGov survey so we don't have a customer satisfaction rating for this supplier.