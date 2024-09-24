Home contents insurance and Christmas gifts: what’s covered?

Does home insurance cover Christmas presents?

In many cases, yes - but it depends on your home insurance policy and the level of cover you have.

Contents insurance is designed to cover the belongings in your home, including Christmas presents you've bought or received. But before the festive season, it's worth checking whether your cover limits are high enough for any extra valuables in the house.

These are two key things to look at:

Your total contents sum insured - the maximum amount your insurer will pay for all the contents in your home.

Your single-item limit - the maximum amount your insurer will pay for one item unless it's listed separately on your policy.

This can be important at Christmas, especially if you're buying expensive gifts like jewellery, laptops, phones, watches or bikes.

Some insurers automatically increase contents cover during the Christmas period, either by a percentage or a fixed amount. But not all policies include this, so it's important to check your documents carefully.

If any gifts are worth more than your policy's single-item limit, you may need to add them to your policy separately to make sure they're fully covered.

What is a single-item limit and why does it matter for gifts?

A single-item limit is the maximum amount your insurer will pay for any one item under your contents insurance policy - even if your overall contents cover is much higher.

This can become important at Christmas, as some gifts can easily exceed the limit, particularly expensive or luxury items.

Common examples include:

Watches

Rings and jewellery

Designer handbags

Smartphones

Laptops

Gaming consoles

For example, if your single-item limit is £1,500 and you buy a watch worth £2,500, your insurer may only pay up to £1,500 unless the watch has been listed separately on the policy as a high-value item.

Single-item limits vary between insurers, so it’s worth checking your cover before buying expensive gifts.

What about increased cover during other religious holidays?

Some insurers may also temporarily increase contents cover during other religious holidays and celebrations, particularly when households may have extra gifts, jewellery, valuables or higher food shopping costs in the home.

Depending on the policy, this could include periods around:

Diwali

Eid

Easter

Other major celebrations

However, these temporary increases vary between providers. Some insurers apply them automatically for a limited time, while others may require you to update your policy manually.

If you expect to have more expensive items or higher-value belongings in your home during a celebration period, it’s worth checking whether your current contents cover is still sufficient.

Are gifts covered if they are stolen or damaged before Christmas?

Cover for Christmas gifts depends on where the items are and how they’re lost or damaged, with different rules applying inside and outside the home.

Gifts inside the home

Presents kept inside your home - including wrapped or hidden gifts - are typically covered under standard contents insurance.

This may include cover if gifts are:

Stolen during a break-in

Damaged by insured events such as fire or flooding

If you’re buying expensive gifts, it’s worth checking your policy’s single-item limit. High-value items such as jewellery, watches, laptops or phones may need to be listed separately to be fully covered.

Gifts outside the home

Gifts stolen while shopping, travelling or left in a car are not always covered under standard contents insurance.

In many cases, you’ll need personal possessions cover (sometimes called away-from-home cover) for protection outside your property.

Insurers may also apply conditions for items left in vehicles, such as requiring them to be:

Locked inside the car

Kept out of sight

Not left unattended for long periods

Other things to check

Theft claims may depend on reasonable security measures being in place, including locked doors, closed windows and working alarms where required by your policy.

You may also want to check whether your policy includes accidental damage cover, which can help protect gifts against unintentional damage but is often an optional extra.

How to make sure your Christmas gifts are fully covered

To make sure your Christmas gifts are fully covered, it’s worth reviewing your home insurance before the festive season begins.

Check your contents cover level : Make sure your policy covers the value of your belongings, including any new Christmas gifts.

: Make sure your policy covers the value of your belongings, including any new Christmas gifts. Review your total sum insured : Check your overall cover limit is high enough to avoid being underinsured.

: Check your overall cover limit is high enough to avoid being underinsured. Declare high-value items : Expensive gifts that exceed your single-item limit may need to be added to your policy separately.

: Expensive gifts that exceed your single-item limit may need to be added to your policy separately. Check personal possessions cover : You may need extra cover for gifts or valuables you take outside the home.

: You may need extra cover for gifts or valuables you take outside the home. Keep receipts or proof of purchase : This can help support a claim if an item is lost, stolen or damaged.

: This can help support a claim if an item is lost, stolen or damaged. Review exclusions and limits: Check your policy wording for any restrictions that could affect Christmas cover.

If your cover isn’t enough

If your current home insurance doesn’t fully protect your belongings, it could leave expensive Christmas gifts at risk. Comparing quotes can help you find a policy with higher cover limits and better protection.

With Uswitch, you can compare home insurance policies side by side, including cover levels, single-item limits and optional extras, so you can choose a policy that better protects higher-value Christmas gifts.