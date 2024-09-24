Holiday homes in Spain, second homes by the coast or unoccupied homes waiting for renovation are a real luxury, but like any property they need to be taken care of and covered by home insurance.

Holiday home insurance, empty property insurance or unoccupied property insurance is also commonly referred to as unoccupied home insurance, unoccupied house insurance, or empty property insurance.

This kind of insurance is vital, particularly as an unoccupied home is at far greater risk of damage from things like broken pipes and is a prime target for burglars and vandals.

Holiday home insurance is also important to protect homes in other parts of the world where they may be more at risk from the elements than homes in the UK.

Do you need holiday home contents insurance?

Due to the specific problems facing holiday homes, getting specific holiday home insurance is the only way to ensure peace of mind.

As holiday homes tend to be unoccupied for large periods of the year, and owing to the natural attraction of an unoccupied property to criminals, holiday home insurance will typically include both buildings and contents insurance.

Holiday home contents insurance is not always included and you will be able to get a quote without it, but it is a risky move.

Unoccupied homes may not contain traditional valuables like jewellery and electronics, but replacing everyday items can quickly add up.

Most unoccupied property insurance policies will also include a public liability clause, although this is only really necessary if you are renting out your home.

Insuring an empty house

If you are renting your property as a holiday home, public liability ensures that anyone renting your home cannot take legal action in the event of an accident.

The same applies to any employees who may work on your property while you are away – a gardener or pool cleaner for instance.

Unoccupied house insurance policies provide an employers’ liability clause in the case of an accident.

Some policies may also include cover for emergency travel for holiday homes abroad, ensuring you can get out to your property quickly should something happen.

The best policies may also cover you for missed rent if you can’t let out your property because of a claim.

Do you need buildings insurance for your holiday home?

Buildings insurance is all about the physical structure of your holiday home, from the roof to the walls, and the kitchen to the fittings.

In the event of damage to your home from flooding or a storm for instance, buildings insurance is what you will turn to.

Crucially, buildings insurance for holiday homes or unoccupied properties is not based on the market value of your home, but rather the rebuild cost.

So, for instance, if you have a holiday home in the countryside and a fire destroys your house, how much will it cost to get it back to its former glory?