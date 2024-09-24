The past few years have seen extreme wet weather hit parts of the UK, with up to 200,000 homes requiring insurance against significant flood risk. A range of factors including the changing climate has led to predictions by the Environment Agency that a further 350,000 properties will fall into significant flood risk areas by 2035.

You can find out if your home is at risk by entering your postcode on to the Environment Agency’s flood maps and continue reading for the facts about floods and home insurance.

Making a flood home insurance claim

If your home is at risk from flooding then it’s a good idea to have contents as well as buildings insurance. However, insurers also factor in other sources of potential water damage so it’s worth getting a home insurance quote first to find out what’s available to you.

Typically claims can be made within six months of the event but it’s best to respond quickly with a full account of the damage. In the meantime mark on the wall in each room the level the flood water reached and photograph damaged property and possessions.

Similarly, any photos, receipts, bank statements and credit card bills that document your ownership over your home contents are especially useful as water damage can erode the usual labelling or identification on the items.

Your home insurance may arrange for your property to be cleaned, but if you decide to do it yourself be sure to wear protective clothing and gloves as flood water can sometimes contain sewage.

Although insurers are more likely to cover properties that are not at significant risk, the government and the Association of British Insurers (ABI) have an agreement designed to ensure that consumers are not priced out of the flood insurance market.

Flood insurance premiums increase

After a flood, home insurers are likely to increase the cost of premiums for customers, which for those living in areas prone to flood damage can seem unfair.

The Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra) and the Association of British Insurers have an agreement to guarantee affordable flood insurance to the worst hit flood areas in the UK.

However, this does not absolutely prevent flood insurance premiums from increasing.

If you and your home have been affected by flood damage and risk having your insurance premiums going up, then it could be a good idea to look at your other insurance options.

How to protect your home against flooding

If you think there is a possibility you might be flooded at some point then be sure to keep an eye on the Environment Agency’s live flood warnings. It may also prove helpful to create a "flood kit”.