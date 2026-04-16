Does buildings insurance cover a leaking roof?

It can do. When it comes to roof repairs, you should be protected by your buildings insurance under certain circumstances. This covers the structure of your home, including the roof, walls and permanent fixtures.

The key distinction insurers make is between sudden, unexpected damage and gradual deterioration.

If the damage leading to the leak was caused by a sudden event – such as a storm, falling tree or vandalism - you’re likely to be covered

If the leak is due to wear and tear, poor maintenance, or age, you’re unlikely to be covered

When you make a claim, your insurer will usually send a loss adjuster to inspect the damage and find the cause. They decide whether it counts as an “insured event” under your policy.

Is storm damage to your roof covered by home insurance?

Yes, storm damage is among the most common reasons roof repair claims are accepted.

Most buildings insurance policies cover roof damage caused by storms. Insurers generally define this as severe weather strong enough to cause physical damage - not just heavy rain on its own.

If a claim is successful, your insurer will usually pay for:

Repair or replacement of the damaged section of the roof

Associated damage caused by the storm, such as water ingress

Bear in mind that home insurance won’t normally pay to fix pre-existing issues, or to upgrade the entire roof if only part of it was damaged.

To strengthen a claim, it’s important to:

Take clear photos or videos of the damage

Document the date and nature of the storm

Keep any weather warnings or reports, if available

Are flat roof repairs covered by buildings insurance?

Flat roofs are often treated differently by insurers because they typically have a shorter lifespan, plus they’re more prone to water pooling. In certain cases, you'll need non-standard home insurance.

Some buildings insurance policies:

Set a maximum age limit for flat roofs (often around 10-15 years)

Apply a higher excess to flat roof claims

Exclude flat roofs altogether unless specific conditions are met

Leaks in flat roofs during heavy rain are often linked to aging materials, poor drainage or worn membranes. These issues are usually classed as wear and tear, which makes claims more difficult unless a sudden event caused the damage.

For homes with flat roofs, scrutinise the policy’s small print carefully. Some older or specialist properties might find their insurer places a strict age limit on the flat roof material - perhaps 10 or 15 years - beyond which coverage for leaks becomes void or the excess is significantly higher.

How does 'wear and tear' affect a roof repair claim?

The wear and tear exclusion is the most common reason roof claims are rejected.

Wear and tear refers to gradual deterioration over time, such as:

Decaying felt or membranes

Loose or cracked tiles caused by age

Moss growth or blocked gutters leading to water run-off issues

If a leak is traced back to these long-term issues, it’s likely that your insurer won’t pay out.

But if a well-maintained roof suddenly fails because of a storm, that damage is more likely to be covered. If the storm simply exposes an existing weakness that hadn’t been maintained, the claim might be refused.

This is why it’s important to keep your home in good nick. Keep records of regular maintenance, as this can help demonstrate you’ve taken reasonable care of your property.

Not maintaining your property is one of many avoidable ways to invalidate your policy.

What should I do if my roof is leaking?

If you notice a leak, you should act quickly.

First of all, prioritise safety:

Turn off electricity in affected areas if there’s a risk

Move furniture and valuables away from the leak

You’re expected to take reasonable emergency measures to prevent further damage, like placing a tarpaulin over the affected area. These temporary repairs are usually allowed, but it’s best to:

Take photos before and after

Inform your insurer as soon as possible

Avoid permanent repairs until your insurer has assessed the damage

How much does a leaking roof repair cost?

Repair costs vary widely depending on the type of roof, the issue involved and materials required. You might need to pay more if the roof is difficult to access. Even where you live in the country could affect your costs.

As a rough guide:

Replacing a few missing tiles could cost a few hundred pounds

Minor leak repairs can range from hundreds to low thousands

Major structural repairs or re-roofing can potentially run into several thousand pounds

It’s also worth considering your policy excess. For smaller repairs, the excess may be higher than the cost of fixing the problem, making a claim impractical.

It's also important to make sure you have the right level of home insurance according to your home needs.

How to claim for a new roof through your home insurance

Getting insurance to pay for a full new roof is rare.

This usually only happens if the entire roof is destroyed by a single insured event, such as a major fire or a large tree falling onto the property.

If you need to claim on your home insurance, the process will typically go as follows:

You should contact your insurance provider as soon as possible Register your claim Your insurer will appoint a loss adjuster They will perform an inspection, assessing the cause and extent of damage Your claim will be approved or rejected based on the policy terms

Storm and escape-of-water claims often come with higher excesses (sometimes referred to as 'special excesses'), so it’s important to factor this in.

Why should I compare home insurance policies with Uswitch?

Not all home insurance policies treat roof damage and leaks in the same way.

Definitions of ‘storm’ or ‘leak’, exclusions for flat roofs, excess levels and age limits can vary significantly between insurers. Comparing policies helps you find cover that matches your property - and avoids unpleasant surprises if you need to claim.

Using Uswitch lets you compare home insurance policies side by side, so you can choose cover that offers the right balance of price and protection for your home.