What is renters insurance?

Renters insurance, sometimes called contents insurance for tenants, protects your belongings when you're living in a rented property. While your landlord is responsible for insuring the building itself, it's up to you to cover your own things.

That can include items like your clothes, furniture, and appliances. If you couldn’t afford to replace everything if the worst happened, renters insurance could offer you some reassurance.

What does contents insurance for renters cover?

A standard contents insurance policy will usually cover your possessions against things like:

Fire

Theft or attempted theft

Vandalism

Storms and floods

Water damage from things like burst pipes

Some policies might also include cover for items you take outside the home, like your laptop or watch. But that depends on the provider. It’s worth checking the details.

If you’re after something more comprehensive, accidental damage cover might be an add-on to consider. That would protect you if you spill wine on the sofa, or melt your rug with hair straighteners.

What isn’t covered by renters contents insurance?

As with all types of insurance, there are exclusions. These vary by policy, but often include:

General wear and tear

Items left in shared areas like hallways

Belongings damaged through negligence

High-value items not listed separately

Business equipment or stock

Most policies also have limits on individual item value and total cover. If you have anything particularly expensive such as an expensive watch or a professional camera, you might need to name it specifically or get extra cover.

Home insurance if you live in a flat share

When it comes to home insurance, most insurers expect people in shared homes to take out individual renters contents insurance policies.

That means your policy covers only your things. And because shared spaces like kitchens and living rooms can pose higher risks, insurers might not include those rooms by default. Some might not cover them at all.

Also worth noting: if your name’s not on the tenancy agreement, or you’re subletting, some insurers won’t cover you at all. Always double-check the small print.

What optional insurance policy add-ons are available for renters?

There are a few optional extras you can usually add onto your standard policy:

Accidental damage cover : For clumsy moments like smashed phones and spilled drinks.

: For clumsy moments like smashed phones and spilled drinks. Home emergency cover : Covers urgent call-outs for issues like heating failure, plumbing leaks or electrical problems.

: Covers urgent call-outs for issues like heating failure, plumbing leaks or electrical problems. Personal possessions cover : For valuables you regularly take out and about with you, such as phones, headphones, jewellery, etc.

: For valuables you regularly take out and about with you, such as phones, headphones, jewellery, etc. Bicycle insurance: Particularly useful if you’re a cyclist and want cover for theft or damage away from home.

Each add-on bumps up your premium a bit. But depending on your lifestyle, it might be worth it.

What information do I need to get a renters insurance quote?

Getting a quote online is usually pretty quick. To speed things up, it helps to have the following to hand:

Your postcode and rental property type

Details of any locks, alarms or security features

The total value of your contents

Info on any high-value items (over a set limit, usually £1,000+)

Whether you’ve claimed on home insurance before

If you're wondering how much home insurance you will need, it's worth going room by room to add up the value of your contents. The more accurate you are, the more reliable your quote will be. Try not to underestimate the value of your belongings. It might lower your premium, but if you underinsure and need to claim, you might not get the full payout.