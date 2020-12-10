 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content

Tenants' Contents insurance 

Contents insurance for tenants and renters can protect your belongings from theft, fire or damage whilst you’re renting a property.

If the damage is so bad that you’re not able to stay at the property, some policies will even cover your accommodation to stay elsewhere, whilst repairs are taking place.

If you’re currently renting or planning to, it’s worthwhile comparing quotes for tenants contents insurance, especially if you’ve furnished or planned to furnish the property you’re staying in yourself. 

Contents insurance 

The responsibility for contents insurance lies with the renter, not the landlord. However, your landlord might be able to offer you basic cover. Compare your own quotes as well, even if they can offer you a basic level of cover. You shouldn’t rely just on basic cover to protect all of your valuables. 

Do I need contents insurance, if I’m only renting?

If you’re renting a property, there’s no legal requirement that states you need to have contents insurance. As you don’t own the property, it’s the landlord's responsibility to look after buildings insurance. However, should anything happen to your possessions inside the property, tenant’s insurance will allow you to protect yourself should the unexpected happen.

If you’re a student and renting, you should consider contents insurance for students. 

  • Personal possessions cover: Not all policies will cover personal possessions taken outside the home. If they do, this can protect your jewellery and gadgets, if you take them out of the home. Make sure the amount payable would cover the expensive items that you have. 

  • New for old cover: This allows you to replace your items with new replacements should you need to, if they’re damaged, lost or stolen.

  • Tenants' liability : This covers repair or replacement costs should an accident occur at the property that damages possessions like carpets, or furniture. 

Types of tenants insurance policy:

 It’s important to consider the value of your possessions, so that you can properly decide and compare online quotes to see how much cover you need, and the type of cover you would like to take out. 

What will tenants insurance cover?

How much does tenants insurance cost?

How much your policy cost will determine you finding the best quote that works for you. Your quote will factor many thing, such as:

  •  The type of policy you’re looking for 

  • The value of your possessions

  • Where the rental property is

  • The crime rate in the area

  • Whether the property is susceptible to flooding

Home insurance Guides

Do I need pet insurance?

Home insurance - Do I need pet insurance?

Pet insurance can give you peace of mind and protection for your pet against unexpected vet bills, illness or accidents. Compare pet insurance policies to find out what works for your family. Our guide also looks at any alternatives that might be available.

Wardrobe cover: insuring your clothes

Wardrobe cover: insuring your clothes

Even if you don't own much designer gear, the cost of your clothes can add up. Could you afford to replace them all? Read our guide to wardrobe and clothing insurance.

New for old or contents indemnity cover

New for old or contents indemnity cover?

New for old insurance policies are designed to replace your stolen or damaged home contents, with new equivalent items, even for your older possessions.

coloured doors

Home Insurance for Unoccupied Property

Compare unoccupied house insurance and find out what it covers and how you'll be protected. Learn about how your home insurance policy can be affected if you're not around and your home is left unoccupied.

coloured doors

What is home insurance?

Home insurance will cover you if something happens to your home or its contents. Do you know what to include in your cover, or how much cover you even require? Read our guide to find out more.

Working from home insurance

Working from home insurance

Does your regular home insurance cover you for working from home? Read our guide and find out whether you need to consider working from home insurance.

