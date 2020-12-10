Tenants' Contents insurance

Contents insurance for tenants and renters can protect your belongings from theft, fire or damage whilst you’re renting a property.

If the damage is so bad that you’re not able to stay at the property, some policies will even cover your accommodation to stay elsewhere, whilst repairs are taking place.

If you’re currently renting or planning to, it’s worthwhile comparing quotes for tenants contents insurance, especially if you’ve furnished or planned to furnish the property you’re staying in yourself.

Contents insurance

The responsibility for contents insurance lies with the renter, not the landlord. However, your landlord might be able to offer you basic cover. Compare your own quotes as well, even if they can offer you a basic level of cover. You shouldn’t rely just on basic cover to protect all of your valuables.

Do I need contents insurance, if I’m only renting?

If you’re renting a property, there’s no legal requirement that states you need to have contents insurance. As you don’t own the property, it’s the landlord's responsibility to look after buildings insurance. However, should anything happen to your possessions inside the property, tenant’s insurance will allow you to protect yourself should the unexpected happen.

If you’re a student and renting, you should consider contents insurance for students.