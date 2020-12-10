Find and compare contents insurance for tenants online in just a few minutes
Contents insurance for tenants and renters can protect your belongings from theft, fire or damage whilst you’re renting a property.
If the damage is so bad that you’re not able to stay at the property, some policies will even cover your accommodation to stay elsewhere, whilst repairs are taking place.
If you’re currently renting or planning to, it’s worthwhile comparing quotes for tenants contents insurance, especially if you’ve furnished or planned to furnish the property you’re staying in yourself.
The responsibility for contents insurance lies with the renter, not the landlord. However, your landlord might be able to offer you basic cover. Compare your own quotes as well, even if they can offer you a basic level of cover. You shouldn’t rely just on basic cover to protect all of your valuables.
If you’re renting a property, there’s no legal requirement that states you need to have contents insurance. As you don’t own the property, it’s the landlord's responsibility to look after buildings insurance. However, should anything happen to your possessions inside the property, tenant’s insurance will allow you to protect yourself should the unexpected happen.
If you’re a student and renting, you should consider contents insurance for students.
Personal possessions cover: Not all policies will cover personal possessions taken outside the home. If they do, this can protect your jewellery and gadgets, if you take them out of the home. Make sure the amount payable would cover the expensive items that you have.
New for old cover: This allows you to replace your items with new replacements should you need to, if they’re damaged, lost or stolen.
Tenants' liability : This covers repair or replacement costs should an accident occur at the property that damages possessions like carpets, or furniture.
It’s important to consider the value of your possessions, so that you can properly decide and compare online quotes to see how much cover you need, and the type of cover you would like to take out.
How much your policy cost will determine you finding the best quote that works for you. Your quote will factor many thing, such as:
The type of policy you’re looking for
The value of your possessions
Where the rental property is
The crime rate in the area
Whether the property is susceptible to flooding
