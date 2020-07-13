What is home insurance?

See a range of home insurance quotes in just a few minutes when you compare with Uswitch

What are the different types of home insurance?

There are two types of home insurance – home contents insurance and home buildings insurance.

Most people need home contents insurance to protect the things inside their home. Whether or not you need buildings insurance cover to protect the bricks and mortar of your home depends on whether you're a homeowner or not. Read on to find out more about the best home insurance for you.

What is home contents insurance and what does it cover?

Home contents insurance can protect items you have inside your home – the fixtures and fittings, your belongings and your valuables. The home contents insurance policy should cover you against theft, fire, flood or accident.

Some home insurance policies place limits on the value of single items, for example computers, jewellery or watches. So if you have a lot of valuable possessions you may need to be specific about the type and value of each one when you apply for a policy. You may have to pay a bit extra to cover high value items.

Some insurance policies also include, items away from the home, but you should check first to see whether this is included in your home insurance policy.

What is home buildings insurance and what does it cover?

Buildings insurance can protect against damage to the fabric of your home. This might be due to fire or flood, subsidence, structural problems or damage due to accidents. Some policies also cover garages, sheds and fences, although you will need to check that these are included when you are applying for insurance.

Your insurance should cover the cost of rebuilding your home, although the sum insured is likely to be a lot less than the market value of your property.

Do I need home insurance?

If you're renting a property you don't need to have buildings insurance, as it's the responsibility of the owner to protect the fabric of the building against rebuilding or repair costs.