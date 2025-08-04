What is second home insurance?

If you own more than one property, it’s important to have the right insurance in place to protect it. Second home insurance can help cover your additional property against risks like fire, theft, and storm damage. It works in a similar way to standard home insurance but is tailored for properties that aren’t your main residence.

Because second homes are often visited less frequently, insurers may view them as a slightly higher risk. That’s why specialist cover is important to make sure you’re fully protected.