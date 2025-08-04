Second home insurance
What is second home insurance?
If you own more than one property, it’s important to have the right insurance in place to protect it. Second home insurance can help cover your additional property against risks like fire, theft, and storm damage. It works in a similar way to standard home insurance but is tailored for properties that aren’t your main residence.
Because second homes are often visited less frequently, insurers may view them as a slightly higher risk. That’s why specialist cover is important to make sure you’re fully protected.
Do I need second home insurance?
While it’s not a legal requirement, it’s worth considering especially if you’ve invested a lot of money into the property.
Some mortgage lenders may require insurance as part of your agreement, particularly if you're still paying off a second home mortgage.
It’s also worth checking whether your main home insurer allows cover for a second property. Many won’t, so a dedicated policy might be necessary.
What’s included in second home insurance cover?
Always check what’s included before buying, as cover levels can vary between providers. Like standard home insurance, a second home policy typically offers:
- Buildings insurance
Covers the structure of the home, including walls, roof, windows and permanent fixtures like kitchens and bathrooms.
- Contents insurance
Covers your personal belongings and furnishings inside the property.
- Liability cover
Offers protection if someone is injured or their belongings are damaged while in your second home.
- Emergency cover
Some policies include help for urgent repairs, such as a burst pipe or broken boiler.
What type of second home insurance do I need?
The type of cover you need depends on how you use the property and what you keep in it. You’ll usually choose from:
Buildings insurance
If you own the property outright or have a mortgage, this is essential. It protects the building from structural damage to permanent fixtures.
Contents insurance
If your second home is furnished or contains valuable items, you’ll likely want to consider second home contents insurance to protect against theft, fire or accidental damage.
Combined buildings and contents
Many providers offer a joint policy to simplify things and reduce costs. If you need both, this is usually the best value option.
Do I need buildings and contents insurance for my second home?
That depends on what you own. If you own the property itself, buildings insurance is vital. If you’ve furnished the property or left personal belongings inside, contents cover is also a good idea.
Can I insure both my properties under the same insurer?
Some insurers will let you take out multiple policies under one provider. But this isn’t always the case. Some providers only offer single-property cover. That's why it's worth comparing insurers to find a policy that suits your needs.
How much does second home insurance cost?
The cost of second home insurance varies depending on:
- The property’s location
- Its rebuild cost and size
- Security features like alarms or secure locks
- The type and level of cover you choose
- Whether it’s used regularly or infrequently
On average, you may pay more than for your main residence because second homes often have higher perceived risks.
How do I know who is a good insurer for my second home?
The best second home insurance provider for you will depend on your needs, budget and how the property is used. Look for insurers with:
- Good customer reviews
- Flexible policy options or add-ons
- 24/7 emergency support
Good customer service will be important for when you make a claim.
How can I reduce the cost of my second home insurance?
Here's how you can keep costs down:
- Improve security – Installing burglar alarms, smoke detectors and quality locks can reduce your premiums.
- Pay annually – Paying yearly instead of monthly can often save you money.
- Only pay for what you need – Avoid overinsuring or adding extras you’re unlikely to use.
- Compare quotes – Shopping around helps ensure you’re getting the best deal for your circumstances.
Frequently asked questions
Is second home insurance more expensive?
Yes, second home insurance is often more expensive than standard home cover. That’s because insurers see additional properties as higher risk, especially if they’re not regularly occupied. However, you can still find good-value cover by comparing quotes and improving your property’s security.
Which insurers offer second home insurance?
Many UK insurers offer second home insurance, including popular providers and specialists. Availability may vary depending on the property type and use.
Do I need to pay council tax on my second home?
Yes, you usually have to pay council tax on a second home. Some councils charge a premium, which can be up to double the normal rate.
If you have a buy to let property that you rent out as a self-catering holiday home, you may pay business rates instead. You won’t pay council tax if the home is available as a holiday let for at least 140 days a year, was advertised as such, and rented out for at least 70 days in the past 12 months. Check with your local council for details.
