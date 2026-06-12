What is subsidence?

Subsidence is when the soil beneath your home shrinks and drags the foundations down with it. As the ground sinks, walls crack, door frames warp and floors tilt slightly.

In the worst cases it's expensive enough to need underpinning, which is a serious engineering job to stabilise the foundations.

While this may sound catastrophic, it can be easily managed and prevented.

Most British homes will never see it. But the homes that do tend to be in a specific geological band that runs through the south and east of England.

Unfortunately, if it does happen, it can often leave you with one of the biggest bills of any home insurance claim.

What causes subsidence?

In short, some soils contain clay minerals that act like sponges.

When it rains, the clay absorbs water and swells.

When it dries out, the clay loses water and shrinks.

If your home sits on this kind of clay, the ground beneath the foundations expands and shrinks with the weather. Most of the time you'd never notice. The movement is gradual, the seasons balance out.

The trouble can start after a really hot, really dry summer. The clay dries deeper and shrinks harder than the foundations can handle, and the building twists slightly with the soil. That twist causes the cracks you see in your walls.

The opposite, where soil swells and pushes the foundation up, is called heave. Same mechanism, different direction.

Whether your home is exposed depends almost entirely on the soil beneath it.

It's why Cornwall (granite bedrock, no clay) is safe, but Bromley (London Clay) isn't.

How to spot subsidence

Subsidence happens gradually, so you won't wake up one morning and find half a wall missing.

The earliest signs are subtle:

Diagonal cracks in walls, especially around door frames, window frames or where extensions meet the original house. Hairline cracks are normal in any home. The flag is when a crack is wider than 3mm (about the width of a pound coin's edge) and runs diagonally

Doors and windows that suddenly stick, even though they used to close fine

Cracks visible from inside and outside on the same wall

Cracks that get wider in summer and narrower in winter, or the other way round

Wallpaper rippling at the corners of door frames

Floors tilting noticeably, especially in extensions

Most cracks are not subsidence. Cracks above doors and below windows are usually just thermal movement, or settlement in a relatively new building.

The diagonal direction, the size and the seasonality together are what flag subsidence specifically.

What to do if you suspect subsidence

You shouldn’t panic and contact your insurer immediately. It’s actually better to wait.

If you’re looking for some steps to take, we’d recommend:

Photograph the cracks. Note the date, location and width. If they're not changing month to month, you probably don't have a subsidence problem. Watch for six months. Subsidence cracks usually move with the weather. If a crack is the same width in June and December, it's most likely cosmetic. If the cracks are changing, call a chartered surveyor, not your insurer. A surveyor will diagnose what's actually going on. Many "subsidence" cases turn out to be drainage issues, tree-root damage or thermal movement, all of which are treated differently. If the surveyor confirms subsidence, then call your insurer. Be ready: subsidence claims have higher excesses than other claims (often £1,000+) and take longer to settle.

Is subsidence getting worse in the UK?

Subsidence claims aren't new, but they're getting bigger and more frequent. The reason is the weather, not the geology.

The hottest UK summers on record are clustering in the last decade. 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2025 all triggered record waves of subsidence claims. The ABI's payout numbers have climbed each time.

£307 million in 2025 was a new high.

The British Geological Survey's modelling expects dry summers to become more common. In a 2021 BGS report, the share of UK homes at risk of subsidence damage was projected to rise from around 3% in 1990 to roughly 10% by 2070. In London, the share could rise from 20% in 1990 to 43% by 2030, and 57% by 2070.

What those rising numbers really mean is that more homeowners are likely to be caught out, often by policies that don't fully cover subsidence or that carry a high excess when they do. As the risk spreads, more people will find the gap between what they assumed they were covered for and what they actually are.

That's why we built this page.