Subsidence cracks and how to spot it early

Cracks in the plaster of your property can be fairly common at some point in its lifetime, so this is not always a clear indicator of subsidence.

It's worth staying vigilant for any cracks that appear, especially if they occur roughly at the same time and during exceptionally dry weather.

Subsidence cracks are usually wider at the top than at the bottom and are usually thicker than 1 mm, and tend to appear at weaker points of the building's structure, such as around doors and windows.

If you suspect that your home might suffer from subsidence, then get in touch with your buildings insurance provider as soon as possible.

An expert will be able to identify the cause of the problem and decide to take action of either strengthening the building, removing or pruning trees and shrubs, or fixing leaking drains.

Subsidence home insurance policy

Subsidence home insurance comes under the general coverage of non-standard home insurance, which covers properties against unusual and non-standard risks.

This could range from subsidence to unoccupied home insurance and even covering buildings where the main structure is made from materials other than brick.

Non-standard home insurance takes in these factors and can, in theory, offer a cheaper rate than standard policies.

You can also get cheaper non-standard or subsidence home insurance by taking a few precautions around your property.

The trees and shrubs surrounding your property are things you can usually control, so be sure that any new trees you plan to grow are a good distance away from the building.

As a general rule, their distance from your home should be equal to the height they are expected to grow to, so that the roots do not reach the soil under your home.

Be sure to also check for any blocked or leaking drains, and clean out gutters.

If you change insurance and you've discovered subsidence between eight weeks and one year into your new contract, then your new insurer and old insurer will share the claim equally.