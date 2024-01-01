Level term life insurance | Term insurance

What this means essentially, is that if you take out a level term or term assurance policy over 15 years, the payout upon death will be the same whether it’s two months or almost 15 years in.

Level term life insurance vs life assurance

However, unlike whole life assurance policies, you’re not guaranteed to make a claim as death is not necessarily inevitable over the course of your term’s years and your premiums will not be paid back to you or your beneficiaries.

If your term expires without a claim, then you may consider it a loss, but your assets and payment plans will have been protected and, of course, you’ll still be alive.

The fixed time frame and payout can make level term life insurance slightly more flexible but not without risks, especially if you still require life cover once the term is over.

Who is level term life insurance for?

Level term life insurance is generally taken up as cover while paying off a specific debt over the same amount of time.

For example, you may have a plan in place to repay your mortgage over the next 20 years, so taking out life insurance over the same period could protect your loved ones from having to deal with the remaining bills in the event of your death.

If you know exactly how much cover your beneficiaries will need, level term life insurance provides peace of mind that the payout won’t change at any point during the policy’s period.

It’s worth thinking about how much insurance you will need because, while your debts might be in the region of, say, £10,000, taking out cover for the same amount might be unnecessary.

Planning is key to making a level term life insurance policy work for you.

Disadvantages of level term life insurance

There is a risk that midway through your term’s policy you will not need the same level of cover you required at the beginning.

For instance, after five years of paying off a 10-year debt of £10,000, your policy’s cover of £8,000 might feel like too much, and thus the premiums you were paying could have been excessive.

By the same token, however, if you died two years into that policy, then that £8,000 cover would have been worth it.

You will need to weigh up how much your peace of mind is worth against what you would reasonably need to cover your debts should you die.

It’s also important to note that once a term in your insurance policy is over, be it decreasing or level term, insurers will ask you to reapply if you wish to extend the cover.

If you do want cover beyond the initial term then there is a risk that your premiums will be higher. So you'll need to work out the length of the term you will require in advance.

A simple way of doing this is lining up the length of the term with the length of your debt repayment plan. If it's a 20-year mortgage repayment, then take out a term life insurance policy for 20 years.

If it's a level term policy, then you may only want to get a 10-year policy for a 20-year mortgage, depending on the final payout. This can help reduce your premiums overall.