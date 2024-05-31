eSIM Turkey deals

A travel eSIM in Turkey will give you more flexibility in how much data, minutes, and texts you can buy compared to the tourist SIMs at the airport. They’re also noticeably cheaper.

As mentioned above, they’re also much easier to buy and install. You can do it in a few minutes before you leave home and be ready to go as soon as you arrive. So you can avoid pushy vendors and scams at the airport!

If you’re new to eSIMs, they offer big benefits to travellers in terms of how quickly, easily, and (often) cheaply you can get connected when you arrive in a new country. Most recent phones support them, including all the latest iPhone, Samsung or Google phones.

If you don’t need a lot of data, it’s often more cost-effective to purchase an eSIM rather than buying a physical SIM card. Local SIMs often only come with large amounts of data, and you’re charged a high fee for them regardless of whether you use the data or not.

It’s worth noting that Turkey is not part of the European Union (EU) or the European Economic Area (EEA). This means that roaming in Turkey may be expensive, especially for heavy users. For example, Vodafone will charge you £6 per day for unlimited data, and EE will charge you £6 a day for up to 25MB and will charge you another £6 for every additional 25MB).