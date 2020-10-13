iPhone 12 vs iPhone 11: What’s the difference?

The iPhone 12 is the most impressive iPhone series ever made. But just how much better is it than the iPhone 11? And is it worth upgrading?

We’ve run down all the main features to show you the difference between the two handsets. Thinking of upgrading? You’ll want to read this first...

iPhone 12 vs iPhone 11: Camera

The camera is one of the iPhone’s main selling points. Smartphone cameras in general have improved massively over the last few years, and Apple has managed to keep pace with the change. Its cameras manage to stay user-friendly, and don’t overwhelm you with too many complicated options.

The iPhone 12 builds on the iPhone 11’s amazing dual camera system. It has the same setup of a wide and ultra-wide angle lens, which work in tandem to give you more shooting options.

Take a snap using the wide-angle lens, and you can zoom out to the shot from the ultra-wide, for example. This will give you a wider view, taking in more of your surroundings. It’s fantastic for landscapes, and also helps put your snaps in perspective.

The iPhone 12 boasts better low light performance, a wider aperture, and is able top bring out more detail with its HDR technology. For the first time, the front-facing camera has a night mode, so you can take after-dark selfies without resorting to the flash. And there's a night mode aperture mode for creating some stunning effects.

iPhone 12 vs iPhone 11: Screen

Apple’s screens have always been standouts, be it in a Mac computer, iPad tablet or iPhone. And this year they’ve got even better.

The iPhone 11 featured a 6.1-inch liquid retina LCD display – the same as seen on 2018’s iPhone XR. The iPhone 12 replaces that with an OLED panel, giving you better colours, brighter images and bags more detail.

OLED is a display technology used in high-end TVs. It provides a fantastic difference between the light and dark parts of the picture – whites are ultra white, while the dark parts are inky black. This gives the image more depth, making it look more lifelike. It also allows for more gradual ‘steps’ in between those stark extremes of light and dark, giving the picture more detail.

This will improve whatever you’re doing on the phone, but is especially noticeable when watching films and TV shows.

Previously, only the pricier iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max had OLED screens, but now Apple has brought it to every handset in the iPhone 12 family. So whichever you choose, you’ll get a much better picture.

iPhone 12 vs iPhone 11: Power

The iPhone 11 features Apple’s A13 Bionic chip under the hood, coupled with its third-generation neural engine. As anyone who has used one will tell you, performance is blazingly fast, with virtually no delay regardless of what you’re doing.

The iPhone 12 has Apple's new A14 Bionic inside, which promises to improve performance and efficiency. Apple claims it has the fastest CPU in any smartphone. Quite a bold claim.

iPhone 12 vs iPhone 11: Storage

Storage-wise, both handsets are the same. The iPhone 11 had 64GB, 128GB or 256GB options, as does the iPhone 12. Step up to the iPhone 12 Pro or iPhone 12 Pro Max, however, and you can choose from 128GB, 256GB or 512GB models.

iPhone 12 vs iPhone 11: Price

If you wanted the iPhone 11, it would cost you from £729, while the iPhone 12 starts at £799. These are just starting prices, remember. If you want more storage, it will cost extra.

iPhone 12 vs iPhone 11: Verdict

Really, it’s a no-brainer. The iPhone 12 improves on the iPhone 11 in almost every respect. But the most exciting thing is that all of the iPhone 12s come with 5G capabilities. Aside from that, the new screen and cameras are the real standouts, and day to day are likely to provide a drastically better user experience.

The iPhone 12 certainly isn’t cheap, but if you can afford it we would upgrade without delay.

Want to know which one to get? Here's everything you need to know about the iPhone 12 range.