iPhone 12 buyer’s guide

After months of rumours, delays and speculation, Apple has finally released its iPhone 12 range of smartphones. This year, we’ve been treated to four new devices - the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. All come with Apple’s powerful A13 chip, a selection of exciting new colours, fantastic cameras and all importantly, the addition of 5G.

As of 13 November, all four of these new iPhones are available to buy. Some people will no doubt be looking to buy these exciting new devices outright. But what about monthly contract deals? How do you get the cheapest iPhone 12 deals? And are there any perks included?

Let’s see what kind of deals the networks are putting out there for iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Vodafone iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max deals

The iPhone 12 range is now available with Vodafone. The iPhone 12 starts at £50 a month and the iPhone 12 Pro starts at £58 per month. All come with unlimited data, calls and texts.

Vodafone has also launched a new trade in system to coincide with the iPhone 12 release. You can trade in your old iPhone (X, XS, XS MAX or XR) and instantly get £15 a month off your contract - that’s a £360 saving over the course of a 24 month contract.

Three iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max deals

Three has also got some great offers for the iPhone 12 range.

Three has a fantastic deal that gives you six months of your plan for half price. Deals for the iPhone 12 start at just £19.50 for the first six months. And if you trade in an old phone, you won’t have to pay anything upfront.

O2 iPhone iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max deals

O2 has got some decent offers for the iPhone 12 series too.

These good value deals start at £39.98 per month for the iPhone 12 with 3GB of data and £79.99 to pay upfront. If you want the iPhone 12 Pro, you won’t have to pay that much more. Deals start at just £46.99 a month for 3GB data and £69.99 upfront.

EE iPhone iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max deals

Out there right away with deals, EE has some great offers for the iPhone 12. EE’s deals start off at £49 per month for the iPhone 12, but that’s if you trade in your old phone. If you don’t trade in your old device, deals begin at £63 a month. For the iPhone 12 Pro, you’re looking at £69 a month for the cheapest deal, which goes down to £61 if you trade in.

Sky Mobile iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max deals

Want to get the Phone 12 on Sky Mobile? Good news! The network has some extremely enticing deals.

You can snap up the new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, on plans starting from £34 a month for the iPhone 12 with 4GB of data and nothing to pay upfront. Interested in the iPhone 12 Pro? You can save a huge £468 by signing up for a £47 a month plan that comes with a whopping 20GB of data and no upfront costs.

One of the big new features of the iPhone 12 range is of course 5G, and Sky Mobile customers can get 5G by signing up to Sky VIP. You’ll also get a 10GB data boost, £30 off Apple AirPods and double data on all plans. If you’re already a Sky Mobile customer you can even get £50 off by swapping your spare data in your Sky Piggybank.

All iPhone 12 plans come with double data, unlimited calls & texts and no upfront costs.

SIM-free iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max deals

Don’t want to sign up to a contract? The iPhone 12 will cost £799 and the iPhone 12 Pro £999.

The iPhone 12 mini will cost a relatively reasonable £699, while the iPhone 12 Pro Max will set you back £1,099.